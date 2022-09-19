It’s official: Voters in area communities will have a slew of choices in the state elections in November.

There will be the race between Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and former GOP state representative Goeff Diehl for governor. And there will be other constitutional offices to decide — attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer — along with four ballot questions. But there will also be a slate of other contests as well in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, including some unfamiliar names.

