Many area residents spent Tuesday recovering from torrential rains that caused flash flooding of roadways, vehicles, and homes, and prompted emergency rescues of over a dozen people.
Tuesday offered a needed respite from the rain, but storms are expected to again hit Wednesday afternoon and evening, with another flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for the area.
On top of that, all eyes are on how close Hurricane Lee comes to the New England coast later in the week.
North Attleboro was the hardest hit by Monday’s rainstorms in The Sun Chronicle coverage area, with about 200 homes sustaining flood damage, local officials said.
Town officials late Tuesday were urging residents to avoid walking in standing water due to the potential for contamination from overflowing sewer systems.
The affected streets included part of North Avenue, Maple Street, Smith Street and Mount Hope Street.
Firefighters and police handled about 145 emergency calls Monday night, with 13 people having to be rescued from vehicles and homes, officials said.
Particularly swamped were the downtown and the area of Sheldonville and Paine roads near Cumberland, where several vehicles were stuck and about a dozen homes were deluged with water.
Many residents whose homes were flooded on Paine Road decided to remain in place, but one person was evacuated and taken to stay with family, town officials said.
Water was reported to be up to the hood of one vehicle on Paine Road Monday night. Thirteen people were assisted in stranded vehicles, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Coleman, who is the town’s emergency management director, had called out the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team, and 120 firefighters from 20 departments in the region helped North Attleboro firefighters Monday night.
Hoppin Hill Avenue between Oak Knoll Drive and Allen Avenue was closed Tuesday as crews worked to make repairs.
Old Post Road, where some homes were flooded, was also closed between Allen Avenue and Mount Hope Street.
“Those roads were completely undermined and the asphalt was washed away,” Public Works Superintendent Mark Hollowell said.
Overnight, Route 1 from Old Post Road to Draper was blocked, and Route 120 was also flooded.
“There were lots of cars abandoned in roadways that had to be towed out,” Hollowell said.
Hollowell said the west side of town had the most flooding.
A number of homes throughout town had several feet of water in the cellars, affecting furnaces and electrical panels. One Paine Road home was reported to have chest-high water in the basement.
North Attleboro and the Red Cross late Tuesday made available cleanup kits for residents, and a long line was reported at the DPW yard on Smith Street before they ran out.
Residents were also able to fill sandbags at the DPW garage.
About 1,500 residents lost power Monday night. Three homes on Pratt Lane had to have their power cut due to flooding.
Students whose homes and bus stops were affected by the flooding were given excused absences from school Tuesday.
North Attleboro received just under 5 inches of rain Monday, but an estimated 10 inches stretching back to the weekend.
Attleboro
Attleboro traffic was snarled downtown for much of the day Tuesday because a section of County Street near Riverbank Road was shut down due to flooding. It remained closed as of early evening with what appeared to be feet of water remaining stretched across the roadway.
A few businesses there, including Tex Barry’s Coney Island hot dog stand and Attleboro Jewelers, couldn’t open due to the water from the Bungay River, a tributary of the Ten Mile River, overflowing its banks as it occasionally does.
The river waters were bouncing off the lower end of bridge over County and pushing water into Tex Barry’s, where it could be seen flowing out the bottom of the eatery.
Mike Tyler, superintendent of the city’s public works department, said the Ten Mile and Seven Mile rivers were receding, but “not fast enough for anybody’s liking.”
He said the Ten Mile was running into the front door of Skyrock Brewery on Riverbank and out the front door of Attleboro Jewelers.
Tyler said his crews were sandbagging the doors of Skyrock and trying redirect the water.
Nancy Young said she didn’t think her jewelry shop was in danger because the Ten Mile has been low lately. “We’re just trying to get the water out now,” Young said. She said there was at least 5 inches of water in the store, with just one area that didn’t flood. “You have to be a warrior to deal with the cleanup.”
Dema Threading next door was also flooded.
John Huang, owner of the Asian restaurant Hong Kong Treasures across the street, didn’t get water in his business.
“We’ve had lots of road closures,” he said. “I haven’t seen it this bad in five years.”
Tyler said the last measurement he had of water levels at County and Riverbank was 19.5 inches.
Parts of nearby Mechanic Street were also shut off to vehicles.
The parking lot at Sterling Lofts on Mechanic was flooded and a number of cars were stranded in nearly 2 feet of water.
Riverfront Drive near the downtown train station was also flooded.
“The good news is that the flooding of the Ten Mile River is abating,” Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said.
Several patients had to be relocated to upper levels at Fuller Hospital on May Street in South Attleboro after two units flooded Monday night. A basement apartment on Newport Avenue was also flooded.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said his department didn’t have to conduct any rescues.
“We had a handful of minor water emergencies such as water in basements,” he said, adding firefighters had to help some residents shut off utilities.
Kourtney Allen, the city’s water department superintendent, said 7.9 inches had fallen on the city over two days starting Sunday.
Several inches fell within a short span of time, overwhelming roadway drainage systems.