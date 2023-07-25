The Attleboro area could see its first official heat wave of the summer this week, starting Wednesday when temps could reach 90 degrees.
The Attleboro area could see its first official heat wave of the summer this week, starting Wednesday when temps could reach 90 degrees.
An official heat wave is when the temperature reaches 90 degrees or above for three consecutive days.
The National Weather Service, which has an office in Norton, is predicting a high near 89 — that’s close— for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a high of 93 on Friday and near 90 on Saturday.
Humidity, which pushes the heat index higher and makes if feel hotter, does not count when determining a heat wave. Because of high humidity on Wednesday and Thursday, thunderstorms are possible.
The weather service issued a heat advisory which will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. when the heat index will make it feel like 95 to 104 degrees.
The weather service warned that high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.
The agency recommends people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Those who work or spend time outside are urged to take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, the weather service said.
People should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing whenpossible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, according to the agency.
So far this summer, there have been a few days when the temperature was 90 degrees or more in the Attleboro area. But they have not been for three consecutive days.
The summer has been mostly marked by rain with July being tied for the third wettest since 1915, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
