Whitings Pond wx pic

Johna Reiss, left, his daughter, Adalynn, 8, right, and stepson Grayson Kane, 5, cool off in Whiting's Pond on Tuesday.

 Martin Gavin For The Sun Chronicle

The Attleboro area could see its first official heat wave of the summer this week, starting Wednesday when temps could reach 90 degrees.

An official heat wave is when the temperature reaches 90 degrees or above for three consecutive days.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.