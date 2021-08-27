Friday’s steamy weather brought an unusual fourth heat wave for this summer, but relief was forecast to arrive this weekend.
The temperature reached a high of 94 at 1:30 p.m. and felt like 108 with the humidity, the Attleboro Water Department said.
It marked the third straight day of at least 90 degrees, which constitutes a heat wave.
Thursday’s high of 96 felt like 110 and tied a record for the date set in 1993. Wednesday’s high was 92, and Tuesday’s 89, according to the water department.
A heat advisory continued Friday but an air quality alert was lifted. It had been issued for Thursday due to high ozone and continued smoke from fires out West and in Canada.
The weekend should bring much relief, with highs of 75 Saturday and 80 Sunday, meteorologists said.
June had two heat waves — the first time that many were ever recorded for that month, city water department records show. A third hot spell came in mid-August.
