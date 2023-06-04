NORTON -- The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, a team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 5 p.m. Friday, June 9 through 10 a.m. Saturday, on June 10 at Norton High School.

The event will be the first full relay held at Norton High School since before the pandemic. A drive-thru relay was held there in 2021 because of pandemic restrictions and last year’s relay took place at Norton Middle School due to the construction of the high school’s turf field.

