Thanksgiving traditions are as diverse as the nation itself in the kitchens and dining rooms of people who have come to the United States from other countries.

Ginger Sweetman of Foxboro was born in the U.S., but her father came to live here from Rome, Italy, in 1910. She said her mother used to make antipasto and homemade pasta with meatballs, sausage and stuffed Italian braciole for Thanksgiving with turkey playing a very small role in the meal.