Thanksgiving traditions are as diverse as the nation itself in the kitchens and dining rooms of people who have come to the United States from other countries.
Ginger Sweetman of Foxboro was born in the U.S., but her father came to live here from Rome, Italy, in 1910. She said her mother used to make antipasto and homemade pasta with meatballs, sausage and stuffed Italian braciole for Thanksgiving with turkey playing a very small role in the meal.
“There was always a small turkey with the vegetables, but by then everyone was full,” Sweetman said, adding that dessert was usually a rum cake, Italian cookies and traditional pies.
Shaun Lewis, an executive chef at the enVision Hotel in Mansfield, is originally from Kingston, Jamaica, coming to the U.S. in July 1992. He said at this time of year, they would cook special meals including curry goat, rice and beans, stew chicken and potato salad.
“We would gather at the church and give out to the less fortunate,” Lewis said.
Rekha Jatlin of Foxboro, originally from Hyderabad, India, who has lived in the U.S. since 2012, said as her family is the first generation in the country, they celebrate Thanksgiving with friends.
She said turkey is not part of Indian cuisine, so they replace it with chicken.
“Our main dish would be Chicken Biryani with some sides like flatbread and different curries, like butter chicken and paneer,” she said. “For dessert, it would be apple pie.”
And the day after, it’s the other American pastime besides eating.
“We get to do a lot of shopping on Black Friday,” Jatlin said.