Early in-person voting is not proving a very popular option, at least not in this area.
Voting began Saturday and ends Friday, but by midweek turnout was only about 1 percent, which means just 1,161 of the 140,732 registered voters in the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area took advantage of the option and went to the polls.
In Norton, in-person voting was so dismal, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst closed one of the polling stations early, according to a post on the town’s website.
“Live early voting was originally scheduled to be in both the cafeteria and gymnasium of the Norton Middle School,” she said. “There has been very little activity so I have closed off the cafeteria and it is being held in the gymnasium only.”
Mail-in ballots, however, have flooded in by comparison.
As of Wednesday, just under 10,200 ballots had been received by election officials area-wide, excluding the towns of Norton and North Attleboro, which were unable to tabulate the numbers by press time.
The 10,196 mailed-in ballots represent 7.24 percent of the area’s registered voters.
When the 1,161 in-person ballots and the 1,461 absentee ballots are added to the mailed-in ballots, there had been a grand total of 12,818 ballots cast, or 9.11 percent of all area voters, as of Wednesday.
That percentage is about two-thirds of the way to the area-wide turnout for the state primary in 2018, which was 15.3 percent. This year, primary day is Tuesday, Sept. 1.
In-person early voting has been so slow, poll workers haven’t had much to do.
In Attleboro, for example, there were only 120 voters all last weekend, according to Election Administrator Cheryl Perry.
That’s 11 voters per hour for the 11 hours the polls were open on Saturday and Sunday, or three-tenths of 1 percent of all 31,057 of the city’s registered voters.
Looked at another way, that’s not even one voter an hour for each of the city’s 12 precincts.
On the other hand, Attleboro recorded 2,975 mail-in ballots, which is 9.57 percent of its registered voters.
Meanwhile, Mansfield recorded a meager 148 in-person votes through Tuesday, which is eight-tenths of 1 percent of that town’s 18,010 registered voters, and 1,304 mail-in ballots, 7.24 percent of registered voters.
The situation was the same in Seekonk, which recorded just 225 in-person voters by Thursday and 1,413 mail-in ballots.
The 225 in-person votes represent 2 percent of the town’s 10,913 registered voters while the 1,413 mailed ballots equals 12.94 percent.
Rehoboth had recorded just 85 in-person voters by Wednesday, or eight-tenths of 1 percent of the town’s 9,742 registered voters.
Town Clerk Laura Schwall said there were 1,137 mail-in ballots recorded, which equals 11.67 percent of registered voters, roughly equaling the 11.79 percent turnout for the state primary in 2018.
So far, Norfolk has received 1,025 mail-in ballots, which equals about 13.54 percent of the town’s 7,567 registered voters, but had just 85 in-person voters, or a minuscule 1.1 percent.
