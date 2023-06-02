Moms action event
Congressman Jake Auchincloss speaks Friday on the importance of combating gun violence at a Wear Orange event hosted by Moms Demand Action at Sharon Town Hall.

 Juri Love/For The Sun Chronicle

SHARON -- Area residents and officials turned out Friday for a Wear Orange event intended to draw attention to the scourge of gun violence in the country and work toward finding solutions to it.

The event was held at Sharon Town Hall and hosted by the group Moms Demand Action.