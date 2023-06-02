SHARON -- Area residents and officials turned out Friday for a Wear Orange event intended to draw attention to the scourge of gun violence in the country and work toward finding solutions to it.
The event was held at Sharon Town Hall and hosted by the group Moms Demand Action.
Students, members of fire and police departments, officials and other concerned community members from Sharon and surrounding towns attended.
Brendan Roche, 30, who was recently elected to the Mansfield Select Board, said he went to the event on his own, not as a representative of Mansfield, because the issue is important to him.
"We must do everything we can to protect everyone from gun violence. We are seeing across the country, it can happen anywhere at any time. Gun violence is the number one cause of death among children," he said.
Roche remembers the shelter-in-place drills starting when he was going to school, adding, "We should not have to force these drills on children."
"This is a policy failure on our part as adults and we need to change that," he said, adding he hopes more can be done in Mansfield to build a "grassroots group in the area."
Wear Orange has become a national movement against gun violence that is now observed from June 2-4 annually. According to wearorange.org, it began on June 2, 2015, what would have been the 18th birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground in January 2013. Her childhood friends decided to commemorate her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.
Sophia Manos, 46, of Foxboro, is one of a few members of the Moms Demand Action local chapter from Foxboro.
"I think it's an important issue that has become far too polarized in this county, but it's really about common sense gun legislation," she said. "It's about protecting our kids and ourselves from gun violence. I know you are hearing the same thing over and over again but that's ultimately what it's about.
"I know people get very touchy about this and it doesn't mean taking away guns from everyone. As much as that will be great to repeal high-capacity rounds and military-type weapons that have no place in our society, it's really just about common sense rules to keep people safe."
Ruth Zakarin of Sharon, a leader of the MA Coalition To Prevent Gun Violence, said it was great to see members of the community taking a stand on the issue.
Zakarin has spent over 25 years working with survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
"There were years that I had worked with so many survivors who were being threatened to be harmed by firearms including children who had lost their parents to a domestic violence homicide," she said. "For me, it is preventing the trauma of gun violence. We can stop this. We can prevent this."
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, said attending the event was important to him because people deserve to feel safe at school and in supermarkets and other public spaces.
"What we have in this country is a manufactured gun violence epidemic," he said. "And it's a policy decision that Congress has made, and Congress can fix it, but to fix it, it means that we need ferocious advocacy at the federal level."
Auchincloss said he is committed "to not just advance the policy, the policy that we know works, background checks, red flag laws, safe storage laws, assault weapon ban, but also to go after the GOP for putting the NRA and the gun lobby ahead of kids safety."
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said it was important to stand with community members, especially students, to send a message that gun violence in America is a public health crisis and needs to be treated as such.
"We can't allow elected officials from across this country to get away with not only not supporting common sense gun control legislation, but actually opposing it," he said. "We need to be able to commit that if we're going to send students to school in the morning, they can return safely in the afternoon and until we can get to that point, we're failing our students, we're failing our communities, and we need to do everything we can to marshal every resource to pass common-sense gun legislation."
"We have a lot more work to do," Feeney added.