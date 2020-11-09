An earthquake that struck off the coast of New Bedford around 9 a.m. Sunday morning might have been a bit jarring for Attleboro-area residents who felt the tremors, but then on the other hand, it is 2020.
For a year pocked by a pandemic, record-high unemployment, riots and a divisive election, somehow the 3.6 magnitude quake just seemed to add another element to an unusual season.
The earthquake was reported at 9:10 a.m., about 9 miles from New Bedford Harbor in Buzzards Bay, according to the US Geological Service.
Residents throughout the region — from Westport to Mansfield and up to Boston and into Rhode Island and Connecticut — reported feeling the tremor, which seemed to last but a few seconds. No damage or injuries were reported.
One woman told a Sun Chronicle editor the tremors woke her sleeping child.
But for all the people who felt the shake, there were many who didn’t.
A number of people enjoying the 70-degree weather in Capron Park Sunday said they heard about it, but hadn’t felt it.
The one exception was a resident from Northboro. The woman, who gave her name only as Jackie W. and who was having a picnic lunch, compared the tremor to that of one made by a large passing truck.
She said that all decorative plates on her wall shook.
“It’s 2020,” she said, when asked about the experience.
Another couple out walking two dogs said they had heard about the earthquake but did not feel it. They also said they also just heard about the death of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. “The year of destruction continues,” one of the pair said as they walked away with their dogs.
A woman from Norton out in the park with two small children said she didn’t know that earthquakes happened in this part of the country. She said she didn’t feel anything Sunday morning.
The Attleboro Fire Department said it received one phone call reporting shaking felt around that time, while in North Attleboro, dispatchers in the police department said they also received one call asking if there had been an earthquake.
Firefighters in Mansfield said they weren’t aware that the earthquake had taken place until a family member had alerted them that it had happened.
Norton Police said they also received a call asking what the shaking was all about.
According to the USGS, earthquakes are felt in New England roughly twice a year.
New England’s largest known earthquake occurred in 1638 and was located in Vermont or New Hampshire. In 1755, a magnitude 5.8 struck offshore Cape Ann, northwest of Boston, causing severe damage to Boston’s waterfront and was felt all the way down to Taunton.
The most recent earthquake that caused any damage in the region was recorded in 1940, recording a magnitude 5.6 in central New Hampshire.
Sunday’s quake was the latest in several quakes that have been recorded worldwide over the past few days.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Big Lake area north of Anchorage, Alaska, early Saturday, according to the USGS.
A magnitude 3.9 temblor was among several aftershocks that hit the scenic, lakeside community located about 60 miles north of Alaska’s largest city, according to USGS.
At least 105 people died and 1,027 were injured in Turkey after the earthquake — measured as magnitude-7.0 by the USGS) — struck in the Aegean Sea on Friday, shaking parts of Greece and Turkey.
Smaller quakes, like the one felt here on Sunday, have struck in Idaho, California, Switzerland and Japan over the past two weeks.
