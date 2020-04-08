It may have been easily forgotten with all the concerns about the coronavirus, but the U.S. census is still being conducted.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux recently aired a plea for city residents to fill out the census, and other Attleboro area communities have also issued such requests.
They all stress that the census, conducted every 10 years, determines not only congressional representation but also federal fund allocation for states, and subsequently its cities and towns.
Billions of dollars in federal funds are sent to local communities for schools, roads, public safety, health care, affordable housing and other public services. The funds help cities and towns prepare to meet transportation and emergency readiness needs, local officials say.
Census results also determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and political representation at all levels of government.
The data is used to perform the Constitutionally mandated redrawing of congressional districts, as well as the redrawing of state legislative districts and local voting precincts.
“While you are stuck in your house, now is the perfect time to complete your 2020 federal census,” the Norfolk town website states.
Households that have not responded to the 2020 Census online may expect within the next week to receive a reminder letter accompanied by a census form to mail back, said Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin, the state’s 2020 Census liaison.
While many census activities have been delayed over the last few weeks, the Census Bureau plans to mail out the paper questionnaires from April 8-16.
According to the most recent numbers provided by the Census Bureau, 47.1 percent of Massachusetts households have sent back a census form, which is just above the national response rate of 45.7 percent.
Massachusetts ranks 13th in the nation in online responses, with 44.8 percent of households submitting their form at www.my2020census.gov.
The Census Bureau is using the internet to securely collect information. Responding online helps conserve natural resources, save taxpayer money, and process data more efficiently, officials say.
“The numbers show that our residents have embraced online submission more than most other states,” Galvin said. “But if you don’t have internet access or you simply prefer the traditional paper form, you will find that form in your mailbox very soon.”
“Remember, if you don’t respond to your census, either online, by mail, or over the phone, a census taker will need to come to your home to collect the information,” Galvin added. “Every person who responds to the census now is helping reduce the need for those census workers to go door-to-door, at a time when that is really something we would all like to avoid.”
With the coronavirus keeping so many at home and wary of people knocking at doors, the Statewide Complete Count Committee has refocused its efforts on digital outreach.
“This crisis reinforces the significance of making sure Massachusetts gets its fair share of federal resources for things like public health programs and hospitals,” Galvin said. “The census count is used to decide how much support we will receive from the federal government for the next 10 years.”
The Seekonk Public Safety Communications Center reminds residents to fill out and mail the Census, citing the population counts in determining the number of 911 systems the state allocates to its communications center. “We are currently operating under the population numbers from 2010 and as our community has grown over the last 10 years, so has the need for public services,” the center said.
Residents who do not receive mail at their homes will be receiving paper forms later, once hand-delivery of those forms, which is currently suspended, has been resumed by the Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census is so important that responses are required by law.
The federal census is only used to produce statistics, and responses are kept anonymous.
If you need help completing the census questionnaire, call 1-800-330-2020. Phone numbers for other languages can be found on the census website, www.my2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.