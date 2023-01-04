APTOPIX Bills Bengals Football

Buffalo Bills Spencer Brown puts his head on his hands as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during Monday night’s NFL game in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while making a tackle and is still listed in critical condition, but improving.

 Jeff Dean/The Associated Press

While the medical emergency suffered Monday night by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin appears to have been a rare episode, a prominent area physician says it should be a reminder to area residents of the importance of learning CPR and keeping their health in check.

“Currently, I cannot comment with certainty as to what happened to Damar Hamlin on the field during Monday night’s football game as information has been very limited,” Dr. Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, said in an email. “Based on what occurred, one possibility that has been speculated is a rare incident called commotio cordis where the person develops a lethal arrhythmia that leads to sudden cardiac arrest due to a chest wall impact similar to what happened to Hamlin right before he collapsed. The trauma leading to this doesn’t have to be severe.”