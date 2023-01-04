While the medical emergency suffered Monday night by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin appears to have been a rare episode, a prominent area physician says it should be a reminder to area residents of the importance of learning CPR and keeping their health in check.
“Currently, I cannot comment with certainty as to what happened to Damar Hamlin on the field during Monday night’s football game as information has been very limited,” Dr. Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, said in an email. “Based on what occurred, one possibility that has been speculated is a rare incident called commotio cordis where the person develops a lethal arrhythmia that leads to sudden cardiac arrest due to a chest wall impact similar to what happened to Hamlin right before he collapsed. The trauma leading to this doesn’t have to be severe.”
While uncommon, the situation does happen to young people, including athletes.
“This is very rare, but occurs in younger individuals, most commonly males who are usually less than 20 years old,” Patel said. “In these situations, the most important treatment is rapid initiation of CPR and use of a defibrillator as the person is usually in a lethal heart rhythm known as ventricular fibrillation which should be treated with rapid defibrillation.
“While we don’t know exactly what happened to Damar Hamlin yet, rapid CPR and early use of the AED (automated external defibrillator) are key reasons Damar Hamlin’s heart was able to be re-started.”
Patel said one of the biggest lessons that can be learned from the frightening on-field incident is how important it is to learn CPR and use of an AED a bystander can use in situations “where a person collapses without a pulse in a public setting before EMS is able to get there. Survival is directly correlated to time to initiation of CPR and defibrillation,” he said.
That’s what took place at a football game in November at Norton High School.
The clock operator provided by the Tri-Valley League was leaving the field after the game ended when he dropped to the ground, suffering from an apparent heart attack.
The high school’s athletic trainer, Kat Sevigny, and others sprang into action and were credited with helping save the man’s life.
Medical professionals along with football fans and others are keeping themselves updated on Hamlin’s condition, which was last reported as critical.
“Though this is a tragic, yet rare, occurrence, it has also ignited conversation around heart health in general,” Patel said. “To learn more about your risk factors, talk with your physician or provider during your next visit.”