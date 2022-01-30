Gusty winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor'easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.
Dangerous wind chills fell below zero in many locations across the region on Sunday after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York had plenty of snow, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with the town of Sharon getting more than 30 inches of snow before the storm moved out.
The wind continued raging as over 100,000 lost power, mostly in Massachusetts, hampering crews' ability to work on overhead lines. No other states reported widespread outages.
Winds gusted as high as 83 mph on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. It scoured the ground bare in some spots and piled the snow into huge drifts in others. Coastal towns flooded, with wind and waves battering North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding streets with a slurry of frigid water, according to video posted on social media. Other videos showed a street underwater on Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth. According to the National Weather Service on Saturday evening, Boston, Providence and several communities on the Cape, among others, met the criteria for weather conditions to be considered a blizzard based on NOAA weather station calculations. The service said a more complete assessment would be coming this week.
In the Attleboro area, Norton hit the jackpot with the highest amount of snow-- 30 inches -- as of 7 p.m. Saturday, according to NOAA. Area police and fire officials reported whiteout conditions, including Norton and Mansfield emergency crews which responded to a car into the median on Interstate 495 South around 1 p.m. Saturday.
There was thundersnow in Attleboro and whiteout conditions throughout the area as during the powerful and historic nor'easter with blizzard conditions dumping generally about two feet of snow in the region Saturday.
The snowy and windy weather continued into the evening, with records already reached by early evening.
Attleboro Water Department had recorded 23 inches at 8 p.m.
That breaks the record for the most snow for a January day. It had been 21 inches in January 2005 for a month that saw a record 50 inches, city water department records show.
The 23 inches also ranks as the third most snow in a 24-hour period.
The water department registered 18 1/2 inches by 2 p.m.
The department also recorded a high wind gust of 42 mph at 10:30 a.m. during the height of the storm.
Fortunately, the snow was powdery and light, which made it easier to shovel, but high drifts made clearing operations a challenge.
Fire officials say residents should keep outside vents clear of snow, which could be blocked by snow drifts, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
They are also asking residents to shovel out fire hydrants to save time in the event of a house fire.
National Grid, the utility serving most of the Sun Chronicle readership, reported no widespread power failures in the area Saturday, despite wind gusts reported as high as 50 mph in Wrentham about 10:30 a.m.
Coastal communities where winds were more powerful, were experiencing the bulk of the power outages, according to National Grid’s website.
Most residents seemed to heed warnings from Gov. Charlie Baker on down to local police and fire chiefs to remain home and off the roads.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said roads were quiet Saturday with two minor accidents, one with a car off the road and the other a “fender bender” with no injuries.
“There were not many vehicles on the road, which is probably why there were not many crashes,” Heagney said.
In Norton, however, police responded to several cars getting stuck in the snow on West Main Street (Route 123) in the area of CVS.
“The snow is very deep in some locations. Plows are doing their best to keep up but it’s no time to venture out if you don’t have to,” police said in a statement in Facebook.
The storm also brought about an unusual weather event.
In Attleboro, a worker for the National Weather Service in Norton, who lives in the city reported thundersnow Saturday morning.
Thundersnow is an unusual event in the winter, caused when warm air rising from the ground mixes with cold air settling downward in heavy bands of snow.
"When that happens you can get a little bit of thunder," Kristie Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton, said.
Area officials asked residents to pay attention to parking bans as the cleanup takes place.
In North Attleboro, the parking ban is in effect until further notice. Norfolk has a ban that ends at 8 a.m. Monday.
In Mansfield, the ban in downtown remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.
The record snowfall for Attleboro over a 24-hour period is 26 inches during the Blizzard of 1978 that spanned two days, Feb. 6-7, and totaled 34 inches, according to Attleboro Water Department records. The 26 inches landed during the first day of that infamous storm that shut down the Northeast for days.
The second largest one-day snowfall was 24 inches in February 2013.
The second biggest two-day storm was 31 inches that fell in January 2005 during a winter that brought 95 1/4 inches of snow — only short of the 106 1/2 inches that came in the winter of 1995 to 96.
The last sizable snowstorms were 14 inches in January 2018, 13 inches in March 2018, and 12 1/2 inches in March 2019, city water department records show.
Forecasters watched closely for new snowfall records, especially in Boston. The Boston area’s modern snowfall record for a winter storm is 27.6 inches, set in 2003.
The city tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday, with 23.6 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Climate change, particularly the warming ocean, probably influenced the strength of the storm, atmospheric researchers said.
Much warmer ocean waters “are certainly playing a role in the strengthening of the storm system and increased moisture available for the storm,” said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado. “But it isn’t the only thing.”
Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings at some point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday’s storm met those criteria.
Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all non-emergency road travel.
t.Material from Associated Press was used in this report.