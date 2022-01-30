Gusty winds and falling temperatures have plunged the Attleboro area and the rest of Massachusetts into a deep freeze as New England and the East Coast continue to dig out from Saturday’s powerful and historic nor’easter that dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.
Dangerous wind chills fell below zero in many locations across the region Sunday and early Monday after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine.
Philadelphia and New York had plenty of snow, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with Norton seeing 30 inches and Sharon more than that before the storm moved out.
The wind continued raging as over 100,000 lost power, mostly in Massachusetts, hampering crews’ ability to work on overhead lines. No other states reported widespread outages.
Winds gusted as high as 83 mph on Cape Cod. It scoured the ground bare in some spots and piled the snow into huge drifts in others.
Coastal towns flooded, with wind and waves battering North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding streets with a slurry of frigid water, according to video posted on social media. Other videos showed a street underwater on Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth.
Boston, Providence and several communities on the Cape, among others, met the criteria for weather conditions to be considered a blizzard, the National Weather Service said, adding a more complete assessment would be coming this week.
In the Attleboro area, Norton hit the jackpot with the highest amount of snow — 30 inches — as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
Area police and fire officials reported whiteout conditions, including Norton and Mansfield emergency crews which responded to a car into the median on Interstate 495 South around 1 p.m. Saturday.
The snowy and windy weather continued into the evening, with records already reached by early evening.
Attleboro Water Department had recorded 24 inches by midnight.
That breaks the record for the most snow for a January day. It had been 21 inches in January 2005 for a month that saw a record 50 inches, city water department records show.
The 24 inches ties for the second most snow in a 24-hour period with snowfall one day in February 2013
The record snow for 24 hours, no surprise, is 26 inches during the first day of the two-day Blizzard of ‘78 that brought 34 inches.
The water department had registered 18 1/2 inches by 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fortunately, the snow was powdery and light, which made it easier to shovel, but high drifts from the strong winds made clearing operations a challenge.
Frigid temperatures, with wind chills below zero at times, didn’t help.
A low temperature of 9 degrees was observed by the city water department at 7 a.m. Sunday
Other area snowfall totals: Foxboro, 24 inches: Mansfield, 22 inches, the weather service reported.
“I have consensus from all the plow operators that this was the worst storm that any of us have experienced,” Foxboro DPW Director Chris Gallagher said.
Gallagher has been in public works since 2002, the last eight years in Foxboro.
“I was here in 2015 when we had 80-plus inches over four consecutive weekends,” Gallagher said, estimating the town had roughly 2 feet Saturday. “The snow blowing was so extreme I have no true way to give an accurate measurement.
“The worst snow drifts I found were behind the Igo” school, he said. “I personally drove multiple drifts that were about 6 feet and covered the truck on the way through.
“The biggest challenge was visibility. Because of the dropping temperatures, blowing and rate of snow it was hard to keep the windshields clear,” Gallagher said, adding windshield wipers were replaced on about 20 of the 30 town trucks. “The other thing that proved challenging was continuous plowing. Typical storms will allow for a short break between plowing a route. For the bulk of this storm, by the time you were done plowing the route, there was four-plus inches on the ground again.”
All roads in Foxboro were open as of early Sunday afternoon.
“We pushed back all roads, cleaned up parking lots, plowed the sidewalks for school walkers, pushed back/knocked down any high snow banks at intersections, and have salted everything,” Gallagher said. “After 36 hours the last of the crew is heading home to get some rest.
“We will continue to clear sidewalks throughout town” Monday, the DPW director said.
Also, snow piled up so high an overnight snow removal in the uptown will be scheduled Monday or Tuesday night, he added.
The DPW chief gave a “huge thank you to the 30 town and 20 contracted plow operators for their hard work to keep Foxboro safe throughout and after the storm.”
The situation was similar in Wrentham that received about 2 feet.
“All of our roadways have been cleared. Our staff worked between 20-30 hours continuously to get the job done and make our roadways safe; a few worked even longer,” DPW Superintendent Michael Lavin said. “With the exception of our immediate downtown, our primary sidewalks will be done” Sunday. “The rest will be completed over the next few days.”
“This was a significant storm, but not the worst I have seen,” said Lavin, who has been in public works for 30 years.
“The largest issue with the drifts is they were covering areas that had already been cleared,” Lavin said. “Huge drifts after the storm were not a significant issue.”
What was a challenge, Lavin said, was having enough plow drivers.
‘”Short staffing and lack of contractors. This makes for an extremely challenging environment to get the job done on our Public Works staff,” Lavin said. “It also adds to the time needed to get things cleared which puts an enormous strain on our staff. They stepped up to the challenge and made it happen. We have a great team in Wrentham.”
Fire officials say residents should keep outside vents clear of snow, which could be blocked by snow drifts, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
They are also asking residents to shovel out fire hydrants to save time in the event of a house fire.
National Grid, the utility serving most of the Sun Chronicle readership, reported no widespread power failures in the area Saturday, despite wind gusts reported as high as 50 mph in Wrentham about 10:30 a.m.
About 200 customers lost power in Franklin, the utility said.
Coastal communities where winds were more powerful, experienced the bulk of the power outages, according to National Grid’s website.
Most residents seemed to heed warnings from Gov. Charlie Baker on down to local police and fire chiefs to remain home and off the roads.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said roads were quiet Saturday with two minor accidents, one with a car off the road and the other a “fender bender” with no injuries.
“There were not many vehicles on the road, which is probably why there were not many crashes,” Heagney said.
In Norton, however, police responded to several cars getting stuck in the snow on West Main Street (Route 123) in the area of CVS.
The storm also brought about an unusual weather event.
In Attleboro, a worker for the National Weather Service in Norton, who lives in the city reported thundersnow Saturday morning.
Thundersnow is an unusual event in the winter, caused when warm air rising from the ground mixes with cold air settling downward in heavy bands of snow.
“When that happens you can get a little bit of thunder,” Kristie Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton, said.
Area officials asked residents to pay attention to parking bans as the cleanup takes place.
In North Attleboro, the parking ban is in effect until further notice. Norfolk has a ban that ends at 8 a.m. Monday.
In Mansfield, the ban in downtown remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.
Forecasters watched closely for new snowfall records, especially in Boston. The Boston area’s modern snowfall record for a winter storm is 27.6 inches, set in 2003.
The city tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday, with 23.6 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Climate change, particularly the warming ocean, probably influenced the strength of the storm, atmospheric researchers said.
Much warmer ocean waters “are certainly playing a role in the strengthening of the storm system and increased moisture available for the storm,” said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado. “But it isn’t the only thing.”
Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings at some point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday’s storm met those criteria.
The cleanup will continue at least into the start of this week.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield announced Sunday there will be no trash pickup Monday, and collections will be delayed a day all week.
Sunday only made it into the 20s, and the low overnight temp was forecast at 4 degrees. Monday is expected to see a high of 31 and low of 14.
Wednesday and Thursday are pegged to get into the 40s.
Material from Associated Press was used in this report.