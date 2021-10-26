The owner of one restaurant on the Cape closed for a “day of kindness” after customers verbally abused the staff.
At another Cape eatery, the owner gave a family their meal to go for free when their order was delayed. The family later returned to the restaurant and dumped the food out of the car window.
But locally, restaurant and convenience store owners reported few horror stories approaching those extremes.
“We’ve had loyal customers throughout the whole thing,” Gigi Tiliakos, a co-owner of Canova Italian Bar and Grill at 88 Union St., in Attleboro.
“Our staff is awesome,” she added. ”They stayed with us through the pandemic.”
Like many restaurants, Tiliakos said, they have been short staffed at times but customers have been understanding.
“They have been super patient. I think everyone understands that these have been very difficult times,” Tiliakos said.
Similarly, Jeremy Cranhan, manager at Fitzy’s Pub on Man-Mar Drive in Plainville, said his customer base is local and has understood the challenges at hand.
“We get the same people all the time. Some people two, three, four times a week. You know their names,” Cranhan said.
But one area restaurant owner, who did not want his business or himself named, said some customers have not always been so patient.
“You can’t believe some of the abuse my staff has gotten,” he said.
Some customers hurled verbal abuse at his staff — which consists of many high school-aged kids — during the early days of the pandemic when take-out was how many businesses survived, he said.
Much of the abuse came from people who worked for delivery services, which he said showed up and demanded their orders before they were notified the food was ready.
“They would come in and I’d go get my tablet and I never hit ‘ready’ for their order,” the owner said.
A convenience store worker who responded to a Sun Chronicle inquiry said she did not escape the barbs either.
“I work in retail at a gas station/convenience store and I have taken a lot of abuse from customers in the past year,” Bonnie Scoullar said in a message last week to The Sun Chronicle.
“I’ve had change and the big bathroom key thrown at me. I’ve been sworn at and called numerous names I cannot even repeat,” Scoullar said.
Even after 18 months of pandemic when many restrictions have been relaxed, some customers remain angry, she said.
“And just today I had a customer blaming Biden for the gas prices. I told him this is not the place for political conversations,” she said.
“After repeatedly trying to force this conversation, he asked if I wanted to take the conversation outside,” Scoullar said, adding that she told the man, who appeared to be between 19 and 24 years old, to leave the store.
Last year when health restrictions were still in place, several customers at Swamp Donkey’s Ice Cream stand on Mansfield Avenue in Norton complained when told they could not sit at a table.
But this summer, after the restrictions were lifted, customers were “extremely nice,” co-owner Jenn Baker wrote to The Sun Chronicle.
Although business has been down due to a rainy summer season, “the customers we have had have been so supportive and generally a lot nicer than last year,” Baker said, adding that many are just happy the ice cream spot is open.
Aggressive behavior has not just been targeted at restaurant or convenience store workers. Some have turned their ire to fellow drivers on the road.
In Attleboro, instances of “road rage” doubled between the period of Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 from 25 in 2019, to 53 in 2020 and 52 this year, according to police.
“It’s quite shocking,” Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
It is difficult to determine the reason for the sharp increase without analyzing individual reports, Cook said.
But considering fewer people were on the road during the state of emergency last year, it would be reasonable to speculate the pandemic was a factor in some of the incidents, Cook said.
In order to address the problem, the police department will soon form a traffic division after receiving funding approved by the city council and the mayor, Cook said.
“Hopefully, it will curtail this issue,” Cook said.
During the same period, disturbance calls received from area businesses were roughly steady with 222 in 2019, 213 in 2020 and 210 this year.
Again, Cook said without studying individual reports it is difficult to conclude the reason for the calls. But because the numbers were roughly the same during the state of emergency and business restrictions, the pandemic could be a contributing factor, he said.
Elizabeth Englander, a psychology professor at Bridgewater State University, said the cause of the aggression toward restaurant and business staff is not something as simple as the virus.
“I think that what’s going on is that for individuals to behave appropriately when they’re frustrated or upset, they need practice in social situations, and although it’s been quite a while since we’ve been in a lockdown, a lot of people have been out and about much less than they were prior to the pandemic,” Englander said in an email.
“I think it’s this lack of practice which is eroding the social skills that we usually rely upon,” said Englander, the founder and executive director of the Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center at the university.
“Before the pandemic, there were probably lots of people who were mostly behaving themselves but who might occasionally be unpleasant when they’re upset,” Englander said. “Since the pandemic, these people might be much more likely to act out when they’re frustrated, simply because they’ve had fewer social interactions and less practice.”
