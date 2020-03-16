Bars and restaurants in the area are bracing for a brave new world starting Tuesday.
Just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered a ban on all gatherings of 25 or more people, along with a prohibition on bars and restaurants serving food and drinks on site — both part of the state’s effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants will still be able to offer takeout and delivery services, however.
The on-site service ban begins Tuesday and is scheduled to last until April 7.
John Morin is the fourth generation of his family to manage the century-old Morin’s Diner in the center of Attleboro and says he is trying to adapt to rapidly changing conditions.
“Right now we are at almost an hour-to-hour basis. We are just playing it by ear,” Morin said.
“We know that it’s going to be different, people won’t want to come out. We don’t want to order too much food and get a head of ourselves,” he said, “We are going to keep a skeleton staff and go from there.”
As of Tuesday, the bar and dining room will be closed, he said. The counter will be transformed into a takeout station.
There will be curbside pickup, where customers can pay by swiping a credit card, but that won’t work with some of Morin’s older diners.
“Not everybody uses credit cards,” Morin said.
Among those faithful older customers is Marilyn Roberts, 87, of Attleboro who has been coming to Morin’s since she was 3 years old.
She was eating lunch Monday with her daughter, Wendy Hann, who was visiting from Mystic, Conn. And Roberts will miss her routine. “This is my social hour usually. I come here just about every day,” she said.
“We are going to the grocery store after this,” her daughter said.
Jenny Lin, manager of Four Season Japanese Restaurant on Park Street, says her dinner business is largely takeout — 80 percent already.
But, standing in the mostly empty dining room at Monday’s lunch hour, she said the restaurant had seen a sharp drop in noontime pickup orders.
“We only had three orders for lunch, usually we have about 15 or 20,” Lin said.
She said the management was still deciding about when to reopen as an entirely takeout business.
Things were almost as quiet Monday afternoon at the Pleasant Street Bar and Grill on Pleasant Street, one of the few remaining workingman’s pubs of the kind that used to dot the center of Attleboro.
Monique Laferriere, the manager, admitted that she was worried.
“Not about the virus, but about my fellow workers and the customers,” she said. “We are wondering how we are going to make ends meet. Hopefully it’s not forever.”
The tavern, hard by the railroad tracks running near the center of the city, had some green shamrock decorations hung behind the bar, but there was little holiday spirit.
“The customers are sad,” Laferriere said. “We can’t even do a last hurrah for St. Patrick’s Day.”
Jim Bouvier, 50, Attleboro, who was sitting at the dark wooden bar and sporting a Kelley green St. Patrick’s day bowler hat, said he and his wife — who also works at the bar — have made alternate plans.
“We are going to buy some beer, stay home and watch movies,” he said.
Bouvier is a plumber so he’s still working. But, he noted, “People are starting to get nervous about letting tradespeople into their homes.”
Across the street at Papagallo’s Restaurant, Dave Hartman of Foxboro, a regular, was eating lunch. He plans to stay a patron.
“We’ll call and do takeout,” he said.
However, he agrees with Baker’s order.
“In the circumstance where we don’t know what we don’t know,” he said, “it’s probably a prudent decision. I don’t know that it will last three weeks.
“What I’m worried about are the individuals in this industry. A lot of people are financially in jeopardy because of it.”
Among those are the workers at KC’s Classic Burger Bar on East Washington Street in North Attleboro. Kaysea Cole, the manager, says the plans now are to stay open and do strictly takeout of the establishments burgers, fries and shakes. It will be a change, since most of the business now is dine-in.
“It’s definitely affected us a lot,” Cole said. “Most of us are going to be out of a job. It does stink a lot.”
For one of the oldest dining establishments in the area, The LaFayette House in Foxboro, which dates to 1784, the impact of the governor’s order began even before it went into effect. “We had 300 reservations for St. Patrick’s Day,” owner Ron Young said. “We ended up with 40.”
He said the phone calls had a familiar ring: “Sorry, Ron, we are not coming. Sorry, we’re not coming.”
He’s concerned how quickly business will snap back after Baker’s prohibition ends April 7. “You have Easter Sunday right around the corner,” he said, referencing a big day for restaurants.
The LaFayette House had been making plans for instituting a takeout menu and promoting it on the restaurant website, but Young now says he fears the question could be moot.He heard from a friend in the federal government that there could be a complete national shutdown soon.
“It will be interesting to see how everyone reacts,” he said.
Back in Attleboro at Park Street Pizza, owner Ashraf Shanouda says not too many people come to the dining room.
“We have all deliveries, that’s it,” he said. “Or people come in for takeout.”
He has a bottle of hand sanitizer prominently displayed on the counter. “For the customer, not for me,” he said.
