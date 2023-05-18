Local restaurants and businesses near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield were preparing Thursday for a busy weekend of Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson concertgoers.
In Foxboro, Greg Galano, a manager at Tavolino at Patriot Place, said he is very excited about the onset of Swifties, as Taylor Swift's fans are known.
"It's a fantastic weekend for us,” he said. “We've been preparing for this weekend for about a month now to be ready for the service we are about to do this weekend.”
A merchandise truck was on hand in a stadium parking lot Thursday with hundreds of fans queuing to get T-shirts and other items ahead of Swift's three sold-out concerts Friday through Sunday.
Galano said his restaurant is getting extra refrigeration room just to be able to fit the amount of food that they need to feed fans over the next three days.
"It's been a lot of preparation,” he said. “We are all hands on deck. Pretty much every employee that works for us will be living here for the next three days, myself included."
Police are urging concert goers to arrive early, warning that there will be heavy traffic all weekend and for drivers to expect delays on interstates 95 and 495 and routes 1, 123 and 140. Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. and the ticket gates at 4:30 p.m. each day for the Swift concerts.
Further south on Route 1, Millene Wilmarth, a manager at Dunkin' at 263 Main St., which is just off Route 1 in Foxboro, said she's fully aware of the expected traffic and is preparing.
"I know it's going to be packed roads,” she said. “They block off a lot of our roads because the traffic is going to be so much and we will be slammed with a lot of kids going in early."
She said the store has dealt with plenty of New England Patriots football games in the past, so she said it is prepared for the concerts.
"We have a couple of extra staff working this weekend and ordered extra foods, and we have the baker baking extra stuff,” she said. “I will be here, too.”
In Norton, Mynor Aguilar, general manager of Alberto's Pub & Pizza on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140), said he feels lucky that the restaurant has more help this year than last as the Xfinity Center kicks off its concert season with Janet Jackson Friday night.
"Hopefully we are as ready as we could be for (the) concert,” he said. “We are excited for the start of the season.”
He said they have three or four more extra staff on this weekend, and he ordered extra food.
Jackson, who hasn’t toured in four years, will be playing a sold-out show with rapper Ludacris opening. The venue has a capacity of 19,900 and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.
The Route 140 area in Norton and Mansfield will be busy on Saturday as well, with Wheaton College celebrating its 188th commencement beginning at 10 a.m. College reunion events will be held Friday through Sunday.
Back in Foxboro, Shawn O'Connor, front office manager at Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, said the hotel, which is sold out for the weekend, changed its restaurant hours to offer lunch and that it and its staff are prepared and excited.
“I am crazy excited about Taylor Swift myself, so I can't wait to watch all the excitement," he said.