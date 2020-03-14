Morin’s Diner in downtown Attleboro didn’t offer its usual seafood buffet Friday evening, and it probably won’t have a prime rib buffet Saturday or breakfast buffet on Sunday.
That’s just one of the consequences of the coronvirus outbreak for area restaurants.
“We’re taking it day by day,” owner John Morin said. “But business has definitely slowed down and it’s only going to get worse.”
Just down the street from Morin’s, Arthur Bombardier at Tex Barry’s Coney Island Hot Dogs also said business has slowed.
He said he was having a busy week until President Trump made a speech about the virus Wednesday night and then sports leagues started suspending their seasons.
“That’s when people knew it was real,” he said of the virus.
The United Regional Chamber of Commerce has a suggestion for customers who don’t want to dine publicly right now but want to support their favorite restaurant.
It recommends customers buy gift certificates to provide restaurants with income, but wait to use them until after the virus dies down.
Both Morin and Joe Ribeiro, owner of Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville, said they are worried about St. Patrick’s Day, which is Tuesday.
They said it’s the busiest day of the year for them and they are hoping fear of the virus doesn’t keep customers away.
Ribeiro said he normally sells 300 to 400 corned beef and cabbage dinners on St. Patrick’s Day and has entertainment booked for customers.
“We’ve been gearing up for it for a month,” he said.
Both men said their staffs are taking extra measures to clean and sanitize the restaurants to reduce risk.
The Chieftain Pub in Plainville is going ahead with three days of St. Patrick’s celebrations beginning Sunday and running through Tuesday. This year, however, the pub has added a tent with a heater for customers who do not want to be inside.
