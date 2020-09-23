Letting restaurants seat more people at indoor tables and use their bar areas to serve food is welcome news for local eateries facing the prospect of cooler fall weather putting a further chill on business.
The moves, which take effect Monday, were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker and are intended to help the industry, which has faced severe restrictions intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s a nice option,” John Morin, manager of Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grill in downtown Attleboro, said Wednesday.
Allowing eating establishments to seat up to 10 patrons at a single table — up from just six — eases the burden on servers.
“When a large family showed up, you had to get creative,” he said.
Morin’s, a century-old diner, has kept operating through the pandemic with an emphasis on takeout and then outdoor seating on its patio and a tent in its parking lot. It was preparing to serve diners outdoor this fall.
“We have heaters available,” Morin said, but added that after some chilly nights, “nobody wanted to sit outside when its 55 degrees.”
Under the new state guidelines, bar areas can be used for food service as long as proper distancing measures remain in place.
“No standing around the bar, OK?” the governor said during a news conference in Lowell.
The changes were made based on the experiences of other states that “clearly” show restaurants can safely use bar areas, he said.
At Pizzeria Romano on Route 1 in North Attleboro, manager Samantha St Pierre said they are all set to welcome more diners indoors, even though the restaurant’s patio space — complete with tables covered with checked tablecloths — has proved popular.
“The patio people are diehards about it. I would like to sit out there myself,” she said. “Bring ‘em on; we’re ready.”
Patriot Place in Foxboro has more than 20 bars and restaurants in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Most of them started to reopen with outdoor dining in June when the state eased the strict shutdown imposed in mid-March.
General Manager Brian Earley said the local establishments have been “anxious for this to happen, especially on the additional seating inside.”
Restaurants at Patriot Place will be following all safety guidelines, Earley said, adding that it’s all about people feeling comfortable eating indoors.
“We’ve done all the precautions over and above for those folks who want to safely dine inside,” Earley said, although he admitted some patrons won’t feel comfortable doing that anytime soon.
He praised the guidance from the town’s board of health on the issue as “second to none.”
“They have responsibility for a 68,000-seat NFL stadium they have to ensure the safety of,” he said. “That’s why we are so confident.”
Baker also said on Wednesday that the state’s Stop The Spread program, which offers free testing in 18 cities and towns around the state with high levels of virus transmission, will be extended until the end of October.
