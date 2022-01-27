Area road crews have been busily preparing for what is expected to be an intense snowstorm this weekend.
The latest information from meteorologists has the storm forecast to start in the early morning hours Saturday, and when it moves out of the region by Sunday there could be 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground and roads.
The precise track of the storm is still being determined, but the nor’easter is expected to pack strong winds, with blizzard-like conditions and power failures a strong possibility. There could be snowfall rates of 2 inches or more an hour, meteorologists warn.
Area highway and public works departments are getting ready for the worst.
On Thursday they were treating roads, inspecting equipment, and readying salt piles, among a slew of other duties.
DPW supervisor Mike Tyler said in an email that his crews have been filling sand and salt sheds to capacity, checking all snow removal equipment for readiness, and contacting outside snow removal contractors for availability.
Also, workers were checking and cleaning out known drainage issue areas and reviewing and adjusting all plow routes for various snow accumulation forecasts.
And, Tyler added, he’s “counting down the days to what we hope is an early spring.”
Many communities are experiencing plow driver shortages because of the pandemic and other reasons such as municipal competition and retirements.
“The Highway Department is down three drivers,” Norton Highway Superintendent Keith Silver said, explaining two drivers are in the military reserves and one full-time position hasn’t been filled.
The department is also short four substitute drivers, he said.
“We will just try to keep the roads open and clean them after the snow is done,” Silver said. “The wind and trees coming down is always a big problem.”
Over in Foxboro, DPW workers have also been straight out.
“The DPW is going through all our trucks and equipment to make sure everything is operational,” DPW Director Christopher Gallagher said. “With the amount of snow being predicted we are putting the snowblower attachments on the sidewalk machines. We are also talking with our contractors to make sure they are prepared and ready.
“We have also ordered more salt to refill our storage shed.”
Salt has been in shorter supply and more expensive this year along with many products because of supply chain issues. However, little snow so far this winter has been a big help, area officials acknowledge.
“We’re just waiting for Saturday to get closer so the meteorologists can fine tune the forecast.,” Gallagher said.