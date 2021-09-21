The crazy summer that brought record rainfall, three intense storms and a rare four heat waves to the area officially comes to an end Wednesday with the arrival of autumn.
Wednesday marks the astronomical change of seasons when days and nights are nearly equal in length.
There wasn’t much sunshine many days this summer — especially in July which saw 10.21 inches of rain.
That was the most recorded by the Attleboro Water Department for July, besting the old record of 9.59 inches set in 1938. The month usually sees only about 3 1/2 inches.
July’s total was also the 13th most rainfall for any month in the record books.
Rain was recorded on 19 days in July — the most on record, city water department records show.
The wet weather certainly posed a challenge for area organizers of outdoor activities, with many canceled, postponed or forced indoors.
Walsh and other area rec directors were at wits end in July.
“Our summer season opened on June 28th with a record setting heat wave followed by the wettest two weeks I can recall,” Attleboro Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said.
He was referring to the first half of July which saw 7.4 inches. That in itself ranked as the fifth rainiest July in the city.
Precipitation got back to nearly monthly normal in August as 4.87 inches fell, slightly above the average of 4.2 inches.
September also has been much drier than July, but it didn’t start out that way.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped almost 3 1/2 inches of rain in Attleboro in less than a day — about a month’s worth of rainfall.
Some area communities experienced power failures, with several hundred electric customers in the dark. And there was also flooding.
Since that storm, just 1.24 inches of rain has been recorded this month.
Ida wasn’t the only significant summer storm to plow through the area.
What was expected to be the first hurricane in three decades to make landfall in New England was scaled back to a tropical storm by the time Henri hit the area in late August.
Still , it brought strong winds and heavy rainfall that led to more than 2,000 homes and businesses losing power in the area.
Nearly 4,000 area homes and businesses lost electricity as Tropical Storm Elsa swept through Southeastern New England in early July, but the area weathered the storm relatively well.
As for temperatures this summer, there were four heat waves, which are at least three consecutive days of 90 degrees.
Many of the 90-degree days felt like in the low 100s because of stifling humidity and prompted heat advisories from the National Weather Service in Norton.
During the last of two heat waves in August, a day of 96 felt like 110 and tied a record for the date set in 1993, water department records show.
Air quality alerts
Also during that heat wave, an air quality alert had been issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) due to high ozone and smoke from fires out West and in Canada — a clear sign the area’s unusual summer weather was impacted from afar.
June had two heat waves — the first time that many were ever recorded for that month, water department records indicate. In the second hot spell, a day at the end of June reached 98 — the hottest temp this summer.
Some area communities opened cooling centers during particularly hot days, and stores were reported to be sold out of air conditioners and fans.
Besides heading to the beach, others found relief in the nearest pool, and community pools were a bustle of activity despite many cloudy days, recreation directors say.
Sweatt Beach on Lake Pearl in Wrentham wasn’t as busy as usual this past season, and it wasn’t just the rainy days.
The popular beach had to shut down from mid-July to mid-August due to a blue-green algae bloom.
It was able to reopen in time for the third heat wave, though.
Before the potentially toxic bloom surfaced, Sweatt Beach was closed about a dozen times because of rainy weather, and Recreation Director Jeff Plympton said the beach over a typical summer only has to close four or five times due to poor weather.
August was much warmer than normal. The average daily high of 84 degrees compares to a usual 81, Attleboro records show.
For July, given all the cloudy, rainy days, the average daily high was 80, which compares to a normal 83.
From June to August, the U.S. mainland’s average temperature of 74.01 was the warmest on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has records dating back to 1895.
Boston experienced its warmest summer on record.
NOAA also reported the average temperature for the Northeast during August was the warmest on record, with Massachusetts ranked second warmest.
