Autumn officially arrives Thursday night, and none too soon for some.
This summer was one for the record books.
A drought that stretched back to early summer and reached what state officials categorized as critical for weeks is still considered a significant one despite recent heavy rains.
The rainfall deficit led to most area communities implementing more intensive outdoor water restrictions.
Attleboro banned nonessential use such as watering lawns until easing the restrictions this week. Outdoor water use between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. is now allowed as reservoirs are recovering.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded about 3 inches of rain on two consecutive days toward the end of August, and that storm dropped 7 inches in Rehoboth, including about 3 inches in an hour, the National Weather Service said. Interstate 195 had to be shut down.
September has been fairly wet, with 5.34 inches over two days the first week, the city water department said. However, the Attleboro area escaped the flooding that swamped Rhode Island, including closing I-95 through Providence.
In spite of the rains, North Attleboro plans to keep its outdoor water restrictions through Sept. 30.
All non-essential use such as lawn watering with sprinklers is only allowed on trash pickup days before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Residents not on a scheduled trash pickup route are only allowed to water on Mondays before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Watering lawns, gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by a hand-held hose is permitted anytime.
As for temperatures, this summer was a hot one, which only exacerbated the drought.
Some landscapers reported laying off workers because browning lawns didn’t require regular cutting.
Bill Motta of Motta Landscaping in Foxboro said he couldn’t recall such a summer in his 20 years in business.
While he had said he didn’t have to lay off workers, some lawns didn’t need mowing for a month in the middle of the summer.
It was quite a turnaround this summer compared to last year when July saw a record 10-plus inches of rainfall. This July had less than 2 inches.
“Last summer was the best growing season in my 20 years,” Motta said. “One year later, it’s the worst year for lawn mowing. 2016 was a tough year but not like this year.”
Numerous mulch and brush fires broke out this summer and were blamed partly on the dry conditions.
There were three heat waves, defined as at least three consecutive days of 90 degree or hotter weather.
One of the hot spells ran eight days in early August and only three other heat waves in the Attleboro Water Department record books were longer. The other ones this summer were for three days also in August and July.
The hottest temps were 96 during the two August heat waves, with the feel-like temperatures several days soaring over 100 when the humidity was taken into account.
A wrapup of summer months weather:
SEPTEMBER: Temperatures have been close to normal and rain above average.
AUGUST: The month tied for the second warmest August in the record books, with an average daily high temperature of 86. The typical average high is 81. Twelve days hit 90 and only three other Augusts had more such days.
JULY: Only 1.74 inches was recorded, with about an inch of that the second day of the month, which usually gets roughly 3 1/2 inches.
The rest of this week is forecast to have a touch of fall, with highs in the low 70s Thursday and low 60s Friday, and low temps in the 40s to 50s, meteorologists said. Thursday will also bring some rain.
“Right on cue, the air will turn chilly enough to send people reaching for long sleeves, jackets and fleeces as lows will plummet,” AccuWeather said.
In fact, it could be the coolest weather since May.
Thursday’s autumnal equinox at 9:03 p.m. marks the astronomical change of seasons when days and nights are nearly equal in length around the world.
Fall also kicks off another allergy season, with ragweed a main culprit, with its peak pollen mid- to late September.
Mold and dust mites are two other allergy triggers during the fall. Mold spores love wet spots outside, so piles of damp leaves are ideal breeding grounds, AccuWeather said.
Also when temperatures drop outside, people will turn the heat on for the first time in months, stirring dust mites into the air that have been sitting around all summer.