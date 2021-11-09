The federal government is pushing local school districts to sponsor coronavirus vaccine clinics and locally some are including those in Attleboro, Norton and Mansfield.
The effort comes just a week after the Centers for Disease Control signed off on the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 5.
The Tuesday announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group. The White House says the federal government has procured enough of the two-dose vaccine for all of them.
They will be getting about one-third of a normal dose.
First Lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy were scheduled to visit the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations.
The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.
Biden will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The Food and Drug Administration studied the shots in 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, at least 94 children ages 5 to 11 have died from COVID-19, more than 8,300 have been hospitalized and more than 5,000 have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the virus.
Local vaccination effort
Meanwhile, Attleboro Public Schools and Manet Community Health Center are sponsoring a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Attleboro High School.
The clinic is open to students age five and older as well as families, faculty and staff. Parental consent is required for anyone under 18.
The clinic will take place in the principal’s lobby entrance, also known as “The Pit,” on Blue Pride Way just off Rathbun Willard Drive.
Pre-registration is requested. For more more information go to attleboroschools.com
Vaccines available are Pfizer for ages 5 and up and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and up.
In Norton, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said plans are being laid for a clinic.
“The district is currently working with our local Board of Health for the opportunity to provide a clinic,” he said in an emailed comment. “No specifics yet.”
He said a poll was taken among parents about getting the vaccine at school.
“We did contact our parents with a survey about taking the vaccine at school,” Baeta said. “We are finalizing those numbers as we speak.”
The North Attleboro school department is also planning one which has not yet been scheduled.
Meanwhile, Mansfield is holding a Moderna vaccine booster clinic for staff only on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19. The district is hoping to hold a vaccination clinic for students on a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.