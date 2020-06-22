Although the largest state teachers union wants police removed from schools, area police and school officials say they provide an essential service.
North Attleboro last year approved a tax override that included funding for its first-ever school resource officer, Kristine Crosman, and Norton added a second school resource officer in December.
“The program has a ton of support in the community. In this day and age, that’s what matters. We had a great first year,” North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly said.
North Attleboro School Superintendent Scott Holcomb said cutting the SRO “is not something that is being considered in North Attleboro at this time.”
A school resource officer does not discipline children or enforce school policies but serves as a resource for students and staff and a community liaison.
They also serve as a visible crime deterrent and enhance safety in a time when school shootings are, unfortunately, all too common nationwide, police and school officials said.
In 2018, school resource officers became part of a crime reform bill signed by the governor that made the position an unfunded mandate, though communities could seek a waiver to opt out.
But in Boston and some other communities, there have been calls to remove the officers amid protests pushing for racial justice and “defunding” police departments.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the largest in the state, wants police removed from schools when they reopen after the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Last week, the union said in a statement that it was time for school districts to “redefine safety” and change how they meet the emotional health and safety needs of students.
“We must end the presence of police in our public schools and instead invest in social support systems,” the union said in a statement.
Not all educators agree.
In Mansfield, the school resource officer and the police “comfort dog” Bentley are a popular sight in the schools and the community.
“We have a great one and they are an asset to our school, our community, our students and our teachers,” Scott Cohen, president of the Mansfield Teachers Association, said.
Cohen, who is a kindergarten teacher, said students enjoy when resource officer Kenneth Wright comes into the school with Bentley.
“It’s certainly uplifting for our kids,” Cohen said.
He and School Superintendent Teresa Murphy say ending the program has not been considered.
In Attleboro, School Superintendent David Sawyer said the city has had an SRO in the schools for about 20 years with the approval of school officials.
He said the school and police departments have a great working relationship and would like to add a second SRO for the middle schools.
“APD is a huge partner and supportive of our schools. There is one in our schools every day supporting our work,” Sawyer said.
Handle with Care
The police and school system have initiated a new program called Handle with Care in which the police department notifies school officials when they respond to a crisis or traumatic event, such as an overdose, in a home with children.
“They don’t tell us the specifics but we get a heads up. It’s important to know what is happening in the life of a child sitting in a classroom, to know what they are going through. That’s a huge help to us,” Sawyer said.
The police department, school department and social service agencies also work together in the Community Crisis Intervention Team to support families in need, Sawyer said.
“We have a lot of kids who have a lot of needs,” he said, adding that many people are unaware of the struggles some families face.
“We’re very lucky the police are stepping up and helping us. We’re really good at educating them (children) during the day. But most of their day is somewhere else,” Sawyer said.
Rather than cut the program, he said, the school and police department are working on strengthening the relationship.
“I’ve got to credit the chief. He leads a very progressive police department that really sees itself as serving the community. It’s community policing. That’s what it’s all about,” Sawyer said.
The superintendent said he has received a letter from some former students, signed by other former students and some current ones, asking to end the program.
The students mention recent shootings by police that have grabbed national attention and want the money for SROs to go toward counselors.
Sawyer said he has read criticism that SROs are there to turn a disciplinary issue into a crime.
“That’s not been my experience,” he said.
The superintendent said he is not averse to listening to other viewpoints but there has been no demand to remove them from schools.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said, “I would not even think about removing the officer. It’s been very beneficial for us. We’ve built a level of trust over the years.”
Currently, there is one SRO and a detective that handles juvenile matters who is also the DARE officer.
Heagney said he was thinking about rotating officers to build more relationships with students and staff.
In Wrentham, the police department last year added a comfort dog, Cruiser, who works in the school system with the resource officer.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said many critics are calling for changes without giving any thought to what they are proposing or any solutions beyond slogans.
“The suggestion that you would pull a police officer out of a school, especially in the era of school shootings, is utterly ridiculous,” McGrath said.
Heagney agreed, adding that 1 1/2 years ago people were concerned with school safety amid the mass shootings.
“What a difference,” Heagney said about the current political climate.
In Norton, Police Chief Brian Clark said the police and the school department work well together and added a second SRO in December.
Foxboro also has two SROs for its schools and the Foxboro Regional Charter School. Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said there are no plans to discontinue the programs.
King Philip Regional High School Superintendent Paul Zinni said he does not anticipate any changes at this time.
In a statement, Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said he was dismayed to learn some communities have ended their SROs.
“Well-implemented programs can help communities bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth, building positive relationships that can last lifetimes, while helping to protect schools from a wide variety of threats,” Canady said.
“In addition, they can do so while reducing referrals of students to the juvenile justice system,” he said.
The arrests of young people ages 10 to 17 for all crimes have declined 74 percent from their high point in 1996 to 2010, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
