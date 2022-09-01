Cellphones and smartphones never seem to leave students’ hands these days, and schools continue to try to figure out how the technology can be educationally useful and not disruptive to learning.
Several area school systems are enacting new policies for phone use or planning to more strictly enforce existing policies.
The latter is true at the new Attleboro High School.
“Our policies haven’t changed, but AHS is redoubling its reinforcement efforts, which had grown lax during the pandemic,” Superintendent David Sawyer said by email.
High school Assistant Principal Kevin Gorman posted this message on the school website.
“Cell phone use (including headphones) is prohibited throughout the building during academic time. Cell phones/earbuds may be used before school, during passing times, during lunch, and after school. During class time cell phones/headphones must be out of sight and not in use (for example: kept in a backpack).”
Students in most schools can only use their phones at certain times, and one of the prohibited times is when they are taking a test.
North Attleboro High School students can only use a cellphone in the classroom with the permission of a teacher, according to the student/parent handbook.
“We did not make any changes to our current cellphone policies,” Superintendent John Antonucci said. “At the grade levels where cell phones are allowed in school (middle school and high school), we expect students to abide by our acceptable use policies, and will respond accordingly if individual students do not.”
Some schools in Massachusetts are having students put their phones in lock boxes at the beginning of the day to cut down on distractions and cheating.
“We are looking to do the same” at Norton High School, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “The implementation is for this September pending final approval” by the school committee.
Dighton-Rehoboth is remaining status quo with its policies, for now.
“We have not made any substantive changes,” new Superintendent Bill Runey said in an email. “There’s a fine line between cell phones being a distraction and being a useful tool whether it’s in terms of instruction or maintaining a feeling of safety in a crisis.
“Now that we have infused Chromebooks into our district, the case for phones to be for educational purposes are diminishing; however, families need to be able to stay in touch with their child in a crisis,” Runey said. “Additionally, when used properly, a cell phone can be a source of relaxation through music or mindfulness apps. It will be my goal for our admin team to work with students and staff to determine best practices.”
At Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, there are some changes in line with its mission of more readily preparing students for the workplace.
“This year we are rolling out a program called ‘Off & Away’ to address cell phones,” Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire said by email. “Our mission is to work with our students to help them become workplace ready — being able to manage the use of one’s own cell phone is an important part of being workplace ready.”
“No employer wants to see their employees staring at TikTok on the job site — ‘Off & Away’ is a take off on our ‘SAL’ program (School Appropriate Language), that encourages students to govern themselves and their peers,” Maguire said. “If a student has his phone out during school time we will simply remind them ‘Off & Away’ as a reminder that your phone is not an asset to being employed. And to please put it away.”
Students will be able to check their phones during lunch.
“We hope this helps. Certainly there are many benefits to technology — however the constant use of cell phones is problematic in the school setting,” Maguire added. “We need students to pay attention to math...and welding. Not SnapChat.”
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro is continuing with its longstanding cellphone use policy.
“Our cell phones are away during the school day with just a few exceptions,” school President Tim Sullivan said. “That’s been our policy for quite a while.”
At the elementary school level, cellphone use hasn’t been as problematic as at higher grades.
“We have not changed our cell phone policy this year and have not had any major issues with cell phone misuse in school,” Wrentham Superintendent Allan Cameron said.
In a state-sponsored pilot program, Springfield Central and Chicopee high schools in western Massachusetts are requiring students to turn off their phones and store them in magnetic pouches that only teachers and administrators can open.