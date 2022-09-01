elementary school students with smartphones

primary education, friendship, childhood, technology and people concept — group of happy elementary school students with smartphones and backpacks sitting on bench outdoors

 lev dolgachov

Cellphones and smartphones never seem to leave students’ hands these days, and schools continue to try to figure out how the technology can be educationally useful and not disruptive to learning.

Several area school systems are enacting new policies for phone use or planning to more strictly enforce existing policies.