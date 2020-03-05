Even though there is a low risk of contracting the coronavirus in the state, area schools and first responders are nevertheless taking precautions.
In Attleboro, additional disinfecting soap dispensers are being placed in schools, including cafeterias. Officials are also expanding the number of surface areas that are cleaned, and cleaning them more often.
“They’re saying it’s low risk but we’re on high alert,” School Superintendent David Sawyer said Thursday.
“Things are getting cleaned more regularly,” he added.
Also of concern, Sawyer said, is the emergence of the virus at Saint Raphael Academy in neighboring Pawtucket.
The school has been linked to three cases and is closed until at least March 12. Two-hundred people connected to a school trip to Italy in mid-February have been placed on home quarantine.
One of the three who tested positive for the virus is a teacher at the school. She’s in her 20s and lives in Massachusetts.
Attleboro’s school department is working with its health department to make sure students who were overseas on family trips have not contracted the virus and are cleared to return to school.
Officials are also monitoring the situation at St. Raphael’s to make sure no students in Attleboro had any contact with affected individuals at that school, Sawyer said.
Mansfield school officials are, likewise, cleaning surfaces, door knobs and the backs of chairs in addition to computer tablets given to some students in class, according to Superintendent Teresa Murphy.
“We’re trying to keep everything as clean as possible,” she said.
Murphy said she spent much of her educational career in Washington state, where the virus has killed 10 people and 70 have tested positive for it. Of the 10 fatalities, six were patients in a nursing home.
“It kind of hits close to home for me,” Murphy said, adding that staff and parents have been updated regularly.
First responders, who deal with a variety of bodily fluids daily, are taking steps to avoid contracting the virus.
Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers and Police Chief Ron Sellon said they are educating staff as state and federal health officials update guidelines and are working with the town manager and other municipal departments.
In addition, Desrosiers said, the regional dispatchers are trained to ask 911 callers who report certain symptoms, such as a cough or fever, a series of questions about recent travel, contact with persons who have recently traveled and specific questions about their symptoms.
The information is relayed to emergency response apparatus electronically over Mobile Data Terminals so the crews know what type of protective measures to take when they reach the scene, the fire chief said.
If the patient meets the guidelines as a suspected case, first responders notify the hospital so they can prepare before the crew arrives, Desrosiers said.
The regional dispatch center also handles calls from Foxboro and will eventually cover Norton.
The dispatchers are also monitoring international, national and local trends regarding the virus, and other patients with signs and symptoms of infectious diseases.
Sellon and Desrosiers said police officers and firefighters, who now work in the same building complex, are regularly washing their hands and keeping the fire and police stations clean.
“Maintenance staffs are working on keeping all common areas, handles and doors clean,” Sellon said.
So far in Massachusetts, only one person has tested positive for the virus. A second presumptive case is a woman in her 20s who lives in Norfolk County. Her test results have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Coronavirus are a respiratory virus and generally spreads from an infected person to another person through coughing and sneezing, though information on that is still limited. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and, in the most severe cases, pneumonia.
There have been six deaths linked to the outbreak and more than 60 confirmed cases in the United States.
Although the risk of contracting the virus is low in Massachusetts, the risk of the flu is high. To avoid the virus, people are urged to take many of the same steps they do to help prevent colds and the flu, according to health officials.
The recommendations are:
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes and face.
- Clean things that are frequently touched, like doorknobs and countertops, with household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.
- Stay home when feeling sick.
- Get a flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.