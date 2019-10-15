Several Attleboro area school departments will be getting state grants to upgrade security.
Appearing at a middle school in Framingham on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced $7.2 million in grants to more than 140 school districts to upgrade school security equipment and technology.
The grant funds will enable schools to upgrade and install security measures, including exterior door locks, surveillance video cameras, school site alarms, communications systems and active-shooter detection systems.
The area school districts earmarked for grants are:
- Mansfield, $79,995 for exterior doors and locks.
- Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, $73,005 for a security system, visual monitoring equipment, and door access controls.
- Norton, $47,521 for cameras, buzzer systems, ID scanning software, and visitor badge printers.
- Foxboro, $40,849, for exterior door hardware, panic bars, and a locking control system.
- Foxboro Regional Charter School, $46,667 for door locks.
- Wrentham, $10,713 for an active-intruder communication system.
The grants are being awarded by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in conjunction with the Executive Office of Education.
At Tuesday’s session, superintendents and school officials, as well as public safety officials, discussed what they are doing to keep students safe.
Baker and Polito were joined by Education Secretary James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley, and Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Undersecretary Benincasa Thorpe, among others.
“These investments will provide much needed safety resources to our students and teachers,” Baker said. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with school officials to understand how we can better protect our schools.”
“Our administration is grateful for the input and expertise from school superintendents, mental health experts and law enforcement officials that helped us develop a package of school safety initiatives,” Polito added.
The funding was included in a 2018 supplemental budget that also included $7.5 million in additional aid for school districts to hire social workers, mental health counselors and psychologists.
