Southeastern Regional has been awarded a $4 million state grant for a new lab. From left are Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Administration Mark Morris, precision machine teacher John Medeiros, precision machine student Connor O’Brien, Superintendent Holly McClanan and engineering teacher Angela Basse.

Bristol County Agricultural High School and Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School have received multi-million dollar state grants.

The funding is part of a nearly $51 million package under the Skills Capital Grants program for state educational institutions to expand buildings and implement new technology.