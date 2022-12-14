Bristol County Agricultural High School and Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School have received multi-million dollar state grants.
The funding is part of a nearly $51 million package under the Skills Capital Grants program for state educational institutions to expand buildings and implement new technology.
Southeastern Regional in South Easton is earmarked for $4 million to construct and equip a 6,800-square-foot STEM lab for precision machine engineering, electricity, and networking and cybersecurity programs.
The lab will prepare graduates for employment in critical industries ranging from computer programming, construction and manufacturing, to robotics, distribution and automation, school officials say.
The school expects to serve additional students during the day as well as expand its current adult training program.
“This grant gives us the unprecedented ability to have our students collaborate across multiple disciplines, so that they may find employment in their chosen field upon graduation,” Superintendent Holly McClanan said.
Industry partners include MassHire Greater Brockton Workforce Board, AccuRounds, Machine Inc., and Integra Life Sciences.
Bristol Aggie in Dighton is receiving $2.5 million for its horticulture and landscaping programs.
The high school plans to modernize Keith Hall, a 10,000-square-foot facility, as well as update equipment, including refrigeration systems, operator simulators and forestry equipment.
The school also plans to increase enrollment by about 100 students next school year.
Partners include the Massachusetts Farm Bureau, Taunton Area Chamber of Commerce and the town of Dighton.
The two schools are among those getting facility awards totaling $39 million.
Attleboro schools are among 38 institutions receiving a combined $11.7 million for equipment and technology upgrades.
Attleboro High will get $250,000 to provide technology and equipment to update its Medical Assisting vocational program and launch a new Environmental Science and Technology vocational program.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin is slated for $500,000 to provide commercial restaurant technology and equipment to update the school’s Culinary Arts program.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School in Taunton, where Rehoboth sends its vocational students, is receiving $500,000.
The money will pay for technology and equipment, including updating machines to support the school’s Advanced Manufacturing program.
The grants are awarded by the Workforce Skills Cabinet, which was created in 2015 to bring together state officials to align education, economic development, and workforce policies to meet employers’ demand for skilled workers in every region of Massachusetts.
About two-thirds of the funds are targeted to reduce skills gaps in high priority sectors, including health care, manufacturing, and information technology.
The latest round of Skills Capital Grants brings the total to $204 million handed out in 538 grants over the past eight years.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School in Danvers to announce the latest awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
“These grants are all about expanding access for more students,” Peyser said.