Three area school systems are getting state grants to boost security in buildings.
Plainville schools are getting $45,000, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional schools about $26,150, and Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School in Taunton $50,000.
Rehoboth sends its vocational students to Bristol-Plymouth.
The three school districts were among 42 to be awarded nearly $3 million in grants to enhance security, it was announced this week.
The funding will be used to make school safety infrastructure improvements, including at building entrances, installation of new interior doors and the addition or upgrading of central systems to support staff communication in cases of emergency.
“When students have confidence in the safety of their schools, they’re better able to learn, grow and thrive,” Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll said in a news release.
The money comes through the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative.
The federal funds are managed in Massachusetts by the state Office of Grants and Research, which is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
“Our schools face unprecedented challenges in ensuring a safe learning environment,” OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton said.
The grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.