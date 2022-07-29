Several area school systems and other institutions are recipients of new state grants to train high school students and adults to join the modern workforce.
The state announced this week more than $32 million is earmarked to expand training opportunities not only to help job seekers but businesses in desperate need of workers for growing industries.
More than $22 million in Skills Capital grants has been awarded to educational institutions to modernize equipment and expand enrollment, and $10 million allocated to high schools to expand the Career Technical Initiative program that trains students.
The breakdown of grants for area schools is as follows:
Skills Capital grants
Attleboro High School: $150,000 for robotics and automation technology and heating/ventilation/air conditioning programs.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School: $105,300 for its automotive technology program.
The school will update equipment to launch an adult training program offered in the evenings and during the summer.
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, Easton: $499,837.
The school will purchase diesel technology and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) calibration equipment to increase capacity in the automotive technology and automotive collision and repair programs. The equipment will be used to convert an existing building into a diesel technology center.
Bristol County Agricultural High School, Dighton: $464,762 for its veterinary science program.
The high school will upgrade equipment to meet increasing student demand in the program. The school will create a space where students can actively participate in hands-on learning in a real world setting to gain competency in animal nursing, laboratory procedures, radiography, and pre- and post-operative procedures.
Bristol Community College: $344,135 for offshore wind energy.
BCC's National Offshore Wind Institute in New Bedford has a primary focus on workforce training to accelerate development of the U.S. offshore wind industry. Funding will support blade repair training.
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Dartmouth: $497,475, for Project ACT (Access to Correctional Training).
The program is designed to provide the skills necessary for inmates who are incarcerated in Bristol County facilities to enter the local textile manufacturing industry, which includes a variety of jobs from machine operators to custom cutters and quality control.
CTI grants
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, Franklin: $219,959.80, for training and placement to prepare 30 participants for HVAC, machine technology, and electronic technology positions.
They will partner with MTP Communications, S.W. Cole Engineering, Rodenhiser Home Services, Nicholson Heating & Cooling, MTP Communications, and AccuRounds.
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School: $718,122, to provide training and placement to prepare 120 participants for welding and culinary arts positions.
They will partner with DeAngelis Iron Works, Hilliard’s Chocolate System, FH Peterson Machine Corp, Ironworkers Local 7, and Perfectly Flavah’d Café.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, Taunton: $73,230, to provide training to 12 participants for machine operations.
Employer partners include North Easton Machine, GE Current/Hubbell Lighting, and F. H. Peterson.
The Skills Capital grants awarded to 70 educational institutions and CTI grants awarded to 23 vocational schools will help train more than 1,600 people for new careers in construction, manufacturing and other trades with growing workforce demands.