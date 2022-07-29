AHS Blue Pride Night
Attleboro High School is among the area schools and institutions getting grants from the state for worker training. AHS will use the grant for its robotics and engineering program.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Several area school systems and other institutions are recipients of new state grants to train high school students and adults to join the modern workforce.

The state announced this week more than $32 million is earmarked to expand training opportunities not only to help job seekers but businesses in desperate need of workers for growing industries.