Attleboro area schools in line with national move against too realistic active shooter drills

Joe Spremulli knows school shootings are horrible things and schools need to take steps to be prepared in case of an emergency.
But the English teacher at Norton Middle School also says school shootings are extremely rare, so reacting to them by staging realistic drills involving dramatized shootings is misplaced.
“I feel like school shootings get a lot of publicity, but schools are remarkably safe places. These drills are frightening children,” the Cranston resident said.
Spremulli, 37, said he would like to see school officials work on making their buildings more welcoming places where children know the staff is determined to keep them safe, rather than staging drills with simulated shootings that could frighten students.
More adjustment counselors are needed to deal with troubled students and children need to be taught empathy, he said.
That’s what they do in Norton, where he has been an English teacher for 15 years, Spremulli said.
Teachers are also trained how to react in an emergency and the students and staff do “lockdown drills” in which they turn off lights and hide, he said, adding that the principal announces that a drill will take place so everyone knows it is not a real emergency.
Spremulli said he is absolutely opposed to the threatening drills done in some areas of the country that include simulated gunfire and, at times, fake blood.
“It seems to me that is a traumatizing situation,” he said, “to have men walking around the school, trying to get into classrooms with what looks like a gun.
“And there is no evidence that makes them safer.”
Local school officials say they do not do those kinds of drills, that guns are never shot off with children present and that drills are announced in advance.
But in some sections of the country active shooter drills are not so benign. In some school districts, students and parents are not given advance warning. There are drills in which consultants or police officers — sometimes wearing masks — fire off simulated gunshots to make the drill seem real.
Julie Garland of Wrentham said her stepdaughter in Connecticut told her seventh-grade classmates were crying during a drill because they thought there was a real shooter in the building.
“They didn’t know it was a drill. They didn’t send out notices. People came around banging on doors,” Garland said.
She said there are better ways to prepare students and teachers for emergencies, such as instructive videos.
“I believe these drills increase child anxiety levels,” she said.
It’s these kind of extreme drills that a coalition of national groups recently came out against and urged schools not to conduct them.
They said loud drills that simulate violence can traumatize children.
The coalition includes the National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, National Association of School Psychiatrists and Everytown for Gun Safety.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association supports the coalition and its call for an end to the drills.
In a recent study, the groups highlighted practices they said were harmful to children.
For instance, their report said a drill at Meadowlawn Elementary School in Monticello, Ind., involved law enforcement officers lining up teachers and shooting them with pellet guns.
The pellets left welts and caused panic, according to the report.
“They shot all of us across our backs. I was hit four times. It hurt so bad,” one teacher said in the report.
“It’s now clear that unannounced active shooter drills are scaring America’s students without making them any safer,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown, said in a news release. “We need to listen to the experts and focus on addressing gun violence before it begins, rather than subjecting our kids to counterproductive drills.”
The coalition said consulting on school security drills has become a $1 billion business.
The groups recommend several steps for security drills:
- Drills should not include simulations that mimic an actual incident.
- Parents should have advance notice of drills.
- Drills should be announced to students and educators prior to the start.
- Schools should create age- and developmentally appropriate drill content with the involvement of school personnel, including school-based mental health professionals.
The head of ALICE Training Institute, a company that trains emergency responders and conducts drills, said some drills are necessary in schools.
He said it agreed with most — but not all — of the recommendations made by the coalition, such as giving advance notice.
“However, we believe that, when done appropriately, drills that simulate an event and allow students to practice their options, whether that be lockdown or evacuation, are the most effective,” Jean-Paul Guilbault, CEO of ALICE, said in a statement to The Sun Chronicle.
He said a Secret Service study found that school shootings tend to happen quickly and end within two minutes, so training and familiarity are critical and drills should be done.
“We drill so everyone has a plan when faced with danger, to give people a chance at survival,” he said.
Area school districts all do some type of preparation for emergencies, but none apparently does the kind of active shooter drills that the coalition opposes.
Attleboro school Superintendent David Sawyer said city schools do drills and consult with the police department, but they are more along the lines of “enhanced lockdown” drills.
That means students and teachers take cover and lock themselves in the classroom.
Sawyer said the drills are always announced in advance so students know they are drills and not a real situation. They also never include shooting or loud noises.
In Mansfield, Police Chief Ronald Sellon said he is lucky his department has excellent cooperation and communication with the school department.
He said police meet with various school groups regularly to discuss security and other issues.
As far as drills go, he said they practice lockdowns. Also, when students are away from the schools, such as during February vacation, police do a “dangerous intruder” drill.
With no children or staff present, he said the drill involves firing a simulated round from a gun.
He also said it is not a bad idea for school staff to know what a fired gun sounds like.
Reviews of some school shootings in the past have found that staff did not react quickly to shots fired because they didn’t know what the noise they heard came from.
He said there is “some value” in knowing what a gun sounds like.
Drills and an occasional “walk-through” of schools by police keep officers familiar with the layout of the buildings, he said.
Mansfield School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said she observed an active shooter drill last year and was struck by how realistic it seemed.
A major focus is preparedness, she said, with all teachers getting training on how to react to emergencies.
She said the training will help a teacher decide how to react to a shooting situation — whether to try to escape or shelter in place, and what could they use to barricade a door.
Seekonk school Superintendent Rich Drolet said he is opposed to drills that are unannounced and involve gunshots or loud noises.
He is, however, considering asking police to do a drill on a weekend with student volunteers participating.
North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb said his department “conducts a series of emergency preparedness drills that includes shelter in place, lockdown drills, evacuation drills and fire drills. These drills are conducted differently at the different levels in our district Pre K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.”
He said he has never received any complaints about the drills.
