Students at the Willett Elementary School in Attleboro were sent home early, outdoor recess was canceled in North Attleboro and local school officials made changes to sports activities Thursday as the area sweltered through its first heat wave of summer, however belated.
The thermometer topped off at 95 at 3 p.m., but with the humidity, the feel-like temperature at that time was a whopping 105 degrees, an Attleboro Water Department employee said. It actually made it to 90 about 11 a.m.
Thursday marked the third straight day of at least 90-degree temps, which constitutes an official heat wave. Wednesday hit 92 and Tuesday 90, water department records show.
While there have been a few 90-degree days this summer, there hadn’t been a heat wave during the season, which has been largely wet and cool.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued a heat advisory for Thursday that is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.
With school just starting up, the late summer hot spell is not making it comfortable in area classrooms, many with no air conditioning.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said the decision to dismiss the pupils early at Willett School was made Thursday morning.
“It has very little air conditioning and is notorious for holding its heat overnight. This makes each successive day worse as we start the next morning with higher temperatures,” Sawyer said in an email.
The brick building was built before any of the other schools in the district but was renovated in the 1990s.
“Based on where we started and landed (Wednesday),” Sawyer said, “(Thursday) morning’s temperatures in the building make it likely that a majority of the classrooms will climb after midday to levels we think are too high.”
School officials were encouraging students to keep hydrated.
High heat combined with high humidity make it more likely for heat illnesses to occur, health officials say.
Sawyer said the athletics department has been making adjustments all week due to the weather.
In North Attleboro, elementary school students were kept indoors for recess, Superintendent John Antonucci said.
Outdoor athletic practices and sub-varsity afternoon games were postponed but officials planned to hold games Thursday night, Antonucci said.
Students and staff in Norton schools were also battling the heat and humidity.
“We are keeping everyone as comfortable as possible, providing extra water bottles to students as needed and reminding everyone to stay hydrated by refilling at our schools water filling stations,” Superintendent Jennifer O’Neill said. “We are also encouraging staff to move classes to cooler spaces or to rotate through the AC portions of our buildings as they are able.”
Athletic Director Aaron Sumner was working closely with the athletic trainer and following all protocols for after school sporting events, including extra breaks, tents for benches and cooling stations with misters, she added.
“We have made adjustments to our sports schedule to accommodate the heat,” O’Neill said.
In Foxboro, all afternoon athletics except for volleyball were postponed to nighttime or cancelled, high school Athletic Director Joe Cusack said.
“The gym will be monitored during the volleyball matches to make sure we follow the MIAA Heat Modification policy, possibly adding required hydration breaks,” Cusack said.
The start time for a home soccer match was rescheduled to 7 p.m., a change that worked well for a field hockey game Wednesday night, Cusack said.
“We’ve been working closely as a league this week to move our games to make sure it’s safe for the players, coaches, and spectators,” Cusack said in an email.
In Attleboro District Court — an old brick building also known for holding heat — the air conditioning in the main courtroom hasn’t been working.
Thursday morning, a judge allowed lawyers and others with blazers or suits to take them off in the courtroom.
In Mansfield, officials recommended residents go to the Council on Aging/senior center on Hope Street to keep cool until it closed at 3:30 p.m.
Public safety officials recommended drinking plenty of fluids and keeping cool by staying in air-conditioned rooms or out of the sun.
The weather Friday is forecast to remain humid but cool down to the mid-80s, which is closer to average this time of year.
Rain is possible Saturday and Sunday.