Students at the Willett Elementary School in Attleboro were sent home early, outdoor recess was canceled in North Attleboro and local school officials made changes to sports activities Thursday as the area sweltered through its first heat wave of summer, however belated.

The thermometer topped off at 95 at 3 p.m., but with the humidity, the feel-like temperature at that time was a whopping 105 degrees, an Attleboro Water Department employee said. It actually made it to 90 about 11 a.m.