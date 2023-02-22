It’s pothole season again.
But this year it’s different, and it’s had an effect.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
It’s pothole season again.
But this year it’s different, and it’s had an effect.
There’s been hardly any snow and not many major temperature changes, which means no major potholes in the roads.
But Attleboro Public Works Superintendent Mike Tyler said that doesn’t mean there are no potholes.
In fact there are many, but not more than expected.
“The dreaded pothole season has been average this year, as we are not seeing major temperature fluctuations, as in past years,” he said. “If this pattern holds we should be in good shape in keeping up with the number of potholes reported to the number of potholes repaired.”
He said the DPW is using from 10 to 12 tons of asphalt every week for pothole repairs.
Tyler said having asphalt plants open during the winter helped. Usually they shut down for a couple of months in the cold weather.
“In past years the asphalt plants were open less and less and we had to rely on filling the potholes with cold patch, which doesn’t have the same staying power as hot mix asphalt,” Tyler said.
All that has made for more permanent repairs, he said.
Mark Hollowell, the public works director in North Attleboro, said it’s been a “pretty typical” winter for potholes, but not as bad in some previous years.
“At least one day a week they go out patching,” Hollowell said. “There is plenty of supply for patch this year because the weather has been good for companies to produce it.”
Some streets being worked on include Huntsbridge Road, Cumberland Avenue, Cushman Road and a portion of Paine Road.
The town had planned to repave those streets prior to the onset of winter, but it got cold early and the contractor hired to do the paving closed down operations for the winter, he said.
But when spring comes North Attleboro will be first.
“We’re at the top of the list now,” Hollowell said.
In Wrentham, Brian Antonioli said it’s hard for him to say how good or bad this pothole season is compared to years past because it’s his first year at public works director. “But, I don’t think potholes are any worse than the past.”
He said residents are good about alerting the department to the locations and he said workers make an effort to get to them as soon as possible.
“DPW tries to repair all potholes we are aware of within 24 hours of the report on regular work days,” he said.
And in Plainville the story was a little different.
Dennis Morton, that town’s director of public works, said the number of potholes has increased.
“We are out taking care of them as soon as we get a report or as we find them,” he said.
Mansfield did no respond to a request for comment.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.