A week ago, the Attleboro area was in a rare deep freeze with temperatures sinking below zero and feel-like temps minus 20 or worse, but Friday was downright spring-like.
And it was another record breaker, but of a different kind.
The thermometer topped off at 63 degrees at 11 a.m., the Attleboro Water Department said. That shattered the old record for the date of 57 set in 1960.
Providence had a high of 64, which broke a 114-year-old record, also by 6 degrees.
Under mostly sunny skies, Friday ended up being a perfect day for yard work, pickup games or a simple stroll.
It was a bit windy, with a high gust of 27 mph at noon, the city water department said.
But what a difference from last Friday and Saturday which brought record-setting low temperatures that were the coldest in the area in seven years.
The thermometer bottomed out at minus 10 degrees last Saturday, with a feel-like temperature of minus 27 due to strong winds of around 30 mph, water department records show.
It was the coldest temperature in Attleboro since it was minus 10 on Valentine’s Day in 2016.
Friday’s weather reflected what overall has been one of the mildest and least snowiest winters in years.
Attleboro Recreation usually offers skating at Finberg Field.
“Just cannot count on a cold spell long enough to keep the ice frozen,” Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said. “Seems last January was the same. But February will even it out.”
More seasonable weather is set to arrive as soon as Saturday, which is forecast to only get up to the low 40s, typical for this time of year. The day should continue to be breezy and get down to the low 30s at night.
Sunday should see similar temps, meteorologists said, with some rain expected in the evening.
January ended up being one of the warmest in the record books.
“It’s been a few years since we can recall such a mild January, but we always remember the winter of 2014-2015 with a mild start and record breaking snow to follow,” Foxboro Fire Capt. Andrew Puntini said.
In January, the average daily low was 30 — tying for the highest such temp with 1953 and well above the typical 19, Attleboro Water Department records indicate. The lowest temp for the month was only 22.
The average daily high was 44 — only two other Januaries were higher, and also well above the typical 36, water department records show. The highest temp was 57. In fact, there never had been a year on record where there wasn’t a daily high of freezing or below.
There was only 2 3/4 inches of snow for the month on just one day and January usually gets almost 12 inches. There have been numerous other Januaries with less snow, though.
As for precipitation — rain and melted snow — that amounted to 7.26 inches. Most of it was rain because of the warmer than usual temps. The total was the fifth highest for the month in the books.
Despite lack of snow, there have been just six other Januaries with more than the 15 days of precipitation.
Last month was among the top 10 warmest Januaries on record for almost every state east of the Mississippi, and all of New England had its warmest January in at least 129 years, the federal government said.
Statewide average temperatures for January were warmest on record dating back to 1837 for Massachusetts.
They averaged 35 degrees, or 9 degrees above normal, according to the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
