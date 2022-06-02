Attleboro area seniors reflect on final year of high school careers impacted by pandemic

Time. It’s the one thing that can’t be replaced.
It’s a lesson the pandemic taught many high school seniors early in life.
Starting in the latter half of their sophomore year, this year’s senior class experienced the disruptions of remote learning, hybrid schedules, social distancing and mask wearing. It certainly wasn’t what they had envisioned, but the tumult has made the end feel that much better.
With graduation season here, The Sun Chronicle talked to a few local seniors who are reflecting on the memories they’ve made — many of them bittersweet due to coronavirus — over the course of the past four years now that their high school days have come to an end.
***
Like many, Attleboro High School senior Avery Vieira said she has frequently been told not to take time for granted because of how quickly it passes.
Now, just days away from her graduation, scheduled for June 3, she said she sees the truth in this statement.
“You never believe it, or you brush it off, but it’s very true,” Vieira said. “Now that we’re at our final days, it’s very sad knowing that I’m leaving all my friends that I’ve seen every day for the last eight to 12 years.”
Vieira, a three-sport athlete involved with Class Council, Best Buddies and Special Olympics, said her senior year has been especially bittersweet.
“Compared to the other school years, my senior year was a lot more positive because COVID-19 kind of settled down,” Vieira said. “We were able to go to school without masks and finally have everyone in school. As much as I loved being able to do my work from home, I really missed being in school and seeing my friends.”
According to Vieira, her favorite part of her senior year was the soccer season.
“We created such a strong family, and we met all of our goals during the season,” she said.
“My second favorite part was being able to reconnect with my friends after two years of COVID taking so much from us,” Vieira added.
There is only one thing Vieira said she would alter about her final year of high school if given the chance to do so: reduce the speed with which her senior year past.
Upon graduating, she plans to attend the University of Rhode Island and major in elementary education.
“My future goal is to be a first-grade teacher and to have my own little classroom.”
***
Despite June 3 rapidly approaching, Attleboro High School senior Emelia Westwater said she is having difficulty wrapping her head around the nearing conclusion of her high school career.
“Senior year has been, by far, the best year of high school,” Westwater said.
“We only had a true, normal freshman year, so comparing year to year is a little bit crazy,” she said. “For two straight years, we were constantly changing rules and criteria for the pandemic, which impacted our learning.”
Despite the pandemic-imposed challenges, though, Westwater said she and her peers overcame a number of obstacles to finish off this year strong.
For her, there are two particular experiences that stand out during her senior year, the first being her field hockey team’s accomplishments.
“My favorite part of senior year was my field hockey season. We made it to the state tournament the quickest we ever have, and we beat teams we haven’t beat in the history of our school,” Westwater said. “It truly was amazing being able to lead the team and play field hockey with my best friends.”
A second memorable aspect of Westwater’s senior year involves her time spent as a classroom aide.
“Another favorite part of senior year was my CTE placement experience at Thacher Elementary School. I was a classroom aide for my former third grade teacher and would go for about an hour a day, four days a week,” she said. “It was the best experience being able to learn from a teacher who I admire and help out in the classroom. I made amazing relationships with the students, and I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world.”
In addition to being a captain of the field hockey team, Westwater is involved in Class Council, Special Olympics, and the Polar Plunge, all of which have also provided her with lasting memories.
She plans to attend Bridgewater State University, where she will study elementary education and play field hockey, with the hopes of one day becoming an elementary school teacher and a coach for a club or high school field hockey team.
“I think the pandemic experience and education I received affected my future plans, mostly for sports and recruiting, (as) I never thought I would play for a state school but here I am and for many reasons, I am so happy with my decision,” Westwater said.
“I also think that for all of us the pandemic definitely had an impact on our abilities to see the schools we were interested in and take the classes needed in order to show the schools that we were capable of admission,” she said. “But one thing that the pandemic has taught us is that everything can change in an instant, and I think that we know that now more than ever.”
***
After spending two years learning in non-traditional circumstances, Norton High School senior Zoe Duran was eager to return to the classroom and regain a sense of normalcy.
“My senior year greatly improved from an education standpoint, as well as from a social standpoint,” Duran said. “I found it difficult to truly learn online, and there were so many restrictions on seeing people outside of your own household.”
That turned around this year.
“I was able to easily communicate with my teachers and see friends during my senior year,” she said.
To start off this year, Duran said the Norton High School seniors enjoyed a harbor cruise in Boston; unbeknownst to Duran at the time, it was this September night that would end up being her favorite memory of her senior year.
“It couldn’t have been better,” she said. “It wasn’t memorable just because it was a school event with everyone; it was memorable because everyone decided that they were going to make the most of their senior year after missing two years of high school events and all had fun together. Everyone danced together, despite social groups or the cliques that form during high school. I felt like we were all in it together because we had all gone through the same experiences and no longer wanted to miss out.”
For Duran, the return to in-person learning also meant the return to numerous regularly scheduled after-school activities and organizations, including varsity gymnastics, Student Council, Class Council and various honor societies, as well as the return to school events, such as pep rallies.
“The best part about high school was all of the events combined. (After the pandemic,) people started showing up to every single sporting event, dressing up in the chosen theme, and cheering on their classmates. Everyone started to participate in spirit weeks and fun pep rally games. All of this was very slim in the first few years of high school, possibly because we were taking it for granted,” Duran said. “Once we all had the fun taken away from us, we realized what we were missing out on, and by senior year, we all decided to make the most out of every situation, creating memories that we might have missed out on.”
“I love my graduating class because we are very unique in the fact that we all can get along and put aside our differences in order to have a good time,” she added.
Following her graduation, scheduled for June 2, Duran said she is planning to attend Yale University, where she will be studying mechanical engineering.
“I am on an Air Force ROTC scholarship, so I will be commissioning into active duty after college. I hope to fly fighter jets in the Air Force, and possibly work for NASA sometime in the future,” Duran said, adding she has had her goals set in stone since elementary school.
***
In Mansfield, seniors Sagar and Sahil Koul wrapped up their final — and favorite — year of their high school experience with graduation on May 31.
“My senior year has been the best out of the four years of high school,” Sagar said. “It feels so great to be past the college admissions process and have essentially an entire school year to enjoy with your friends and classmates. And obviously, this year has been so much better because of in-person learning. Although COVID-19 is still out there, not having virtual learning has been great to make real connections with teachers and classmates.”
Sagar’s brother, Sahil, shared a similar sentiment.
“Senior year was the best year of high school for me,” Sahil said. “Learning during the pandemic was quite tough during the past two years, but as we were able to gradually transition back to classroom learning, I definitely felt more equipped to learn better this year as a senior.”
In their time spent at Mansfield High School, Sagar and Sahil have both been involved in numerous activities and sports.
Sagar has served as president of the Class of 2022 for the past two years, participated in the Principal Advisory Council, competed on the varsity soccer team as well as in various cricket matches, and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Sahil served as the JV soccer captain and the varsity team manager, acted as the founder and the president of the MHS Film Club and as the developer and chief editor of The Voice, Mansfield High School’s news magazine, competed in various cricket matches, and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Through their involvement in these many activities, both Sagar and Sahil fostered various academic and social connections, and it is these connections with their friends and classmates that the two said they most enjoyed during their senior year.
In reflecting on their larger academic careers, Sagar and Sahil also both felt that these connections were an important aspect of their overall high school experience.
“My favorite part of my entire high school experience was learning from the people around me, teachers and classmates alike,” Sagar said. “I learned so much about the simple things in life and how to be a more independent person.”
Like Sagar, Sahil also credits his high school experience with helping him to grow.
“My favorite part of my entire high school experience was getting out of my comfort zone and pursuing endeavors that I would not have pursued back in middle school when I was younger. I loved pursuing and honing in on my passions which made me a more intelligent person overall,” Sahil said.
In the fall, Sagar will be attending Georgetown University, where he plans to study international politics, business and journalism.
“In college and beyond, I hope to pursue my passions for public service, foreign policy, and public relations. I also plan on staying involved in sports and community service as well,” Sagar said.
Sahil will be attending Dartmouth College, where he plans to study economics, English and film studies.
“I hope to become well-versed in the connection between business, art, media, and literature,” Sahil said. “I’m not sure where my passions will take me, but I would love to become a film producer someday.”
While Sagar and Sahil recognize the academic challenges and changes associated with the pandemic, both said that their personal plans for the future remained relatively unaffected.
“The pandemic did completely transform how teachers approached education and how we students learned, but this did not restrict me from learning as much as I could,” Sahil said. “I’m always learning, and the pandemic did not halt that for me. My future leads me to Dartmouth and I am so excited to explore my passions there, hopefully, in a post-pandemic world.”