On Thursday, the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in monthly payments to seniors starting in January.
The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month, or $1,680 a year.
Meanwhile, Medicare Part B premiums will be dropping 3%, which will add a bit more to monthly income as well.
While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, they’re also dealing with the impact of inflation.
Most seniors on a fixed income could well see a net loss of income with the cost of food and energy skyrocketing.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food costs have gone up 11.2% over the last 12 months and energy costs have gone up 19.8% during the same time period.
Food for consumption at home has gone up 13% and food away from home has gone up 8.5%.
The bureau reports that fuel oil has gone up 58.1% and gasoline has gone up 18.2% over the last 12 months.
“It’s a great percentage, but everything else is going up higher,” Ivonne Naranajo, 70, said Thursday afternoon as she worked the desk at Attleboro’s Larson Senior Center on South Main Street.
“It doesn’t balance out,” she said, especially noting the cost of energy.
National Grid recently announced a 64% increase in charges.
“How are we supposed to do all that on a fixed income?” she asked.
Other seniors enjoying a card game at the center had not heard the news of the Social Security hike, but they liked it and acknowledged the increase would help. But how much was the question.
Roy Immomen, 74, quickly scratched out on a piece of paper what it would mean for him.
“It’s going to get me an extra $46 a month,” he said. “It will have a benefit to pay day-to-day expenses, but it’s not going to make a major difference.”
Pat Keane, 76, had not heard the news.
“I think I like it,” she said. “Everything is going up anyway. At least I’ll have it to get by.”
And Darlene Mullaney, 65, said the raise won’t close the spending gap, but “will help a little.”
Attleboro Council on Aging Director Melissa Tucker said the increase could have a negative impact on those who qualify for other government programs.
“The people we usually see in here are getting about $1,000 a month in Social Security,” she said. “They are living on the cusp. The increase may disqualify them for other programs.”
Pam Hunt, COA director in North Attleboro, said one of those programs may be food stamps, or as it’s officially known, SNAP.
“When they get an increase and the state and federal governments don’t get an increase they can get kicked off of something they need,” she said.
North Attleboro outreach worker Julia Wheatley said the cost of living adjustment, or COLA, could help “a little bit.”
“The 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment and the decrease in the Part B Medicare premium is definitely a step in the right direction for those that rely on Social Security as their source of income,” she said in an email.
But she pointed out that other costs are rising.
“Yearly increases in prescription costs, rising medical costs and the increases in the overall cost of living can make it a real financial struggle for some,” Wheatley said. “Hopefully this will help ease that a little bit.”
