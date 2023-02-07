FOXBORO -- Wearing a No. 12 Tom Brady jersey, Kathy Creighton was ready for the show.
Creighton, 76, of Foxboro, was among 140 seniors from nine area towns invited to watch a free screening of “80 for Brady” Tuesday morning at Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place.
"Oh, this is just wonderful,” Creighton said. “The fact that we are here to see this beautiful movie. It's great."
“80 For Brady” is inspired by the true story of a group of North Attleboro seniors -- Betty Pensavalle, Elaine St. Martin and three other friends -- who spent Sundays cheering for Brady during his time as quarterback for the New England Patriots and even after he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
The movie came about when one of Pensavalle’s grandsons, Max Gross, a Hollywood agent, was so taken by the women’s fun and camaraderie — including custom-made T-shirts worn for each game that read “Over 80 for Brady” — that he thought it would make a great movie.
He pitched it to various studios, including Brady’s film company, 199 Productions (Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft). A video message from Brady to Pensavalle on Easter Sunday 2020 conveyed the news that the film would indeed be made.
The film, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, focuses on the female friends’ fondness for football and Brady. They travel to Houston to see their hero and the Patriots play in Super Bowl LI, culminating in the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.
At Showcase Cinemas on Tuesday, seniors walked a red carpet featuring themed décor and Brady-related memorabilia courtesy of The Patriots Hall of Fame. They were greeted by team mascot Pat Patriot and the Patriots Cheerleaders before watching the film.
Marc Craig, Foxboro’s director of human services, said it was a great opportunity for the town’s seniors, noting that it was a very competitive process to try to get the 15 spots allotted and that those who were selected through a random drawing were unbelievably excited.
Craig had not watched the movie yet, but said it was perfect for Foxboro, especially for the seniors.
"You have the Patriots, you have Brady, you have the fact that the senior citizens that are active seniors in the movie and the chosen seniors (from Foxboro Senior Center) are the most active ones that went to the movie," Craig said.
Dot Kelley, 96, of Foxboro, who donned a jersey of former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, bubbled with excitement for the event.
“I love it here. This is my first time (at Showcase Cinema)," she said.
Seniors from North Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Wrentham, Sharon, Norfolk, Plainville and Franklin also joined in the fun.
Deborah Ober, 66, of Wrentham, who sat up high in the theater with her friends from the town’s senior center, thought it was a wonderful opportunity to see the movie, have fun with her friends and meet new people.
Ober said one of her favorite actors from the movie was Field.
"I was invited to come and I said, 'Oh, yeah. I am in,’" she said.
Joan Costa, 75, of Mansfield, who volunteers with the Mansfield Council on Aging, said Brady is her favorite and that while she likes all the film’s actors, Field is one of her favorites as well because she has been watching her movies since she was a child.
“The COA, because I volunteer there, gave me a free ticket. Just can't wait to see the movie,” she said.
Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said it was amazing to see so many seniors gathered for the film.
“We (he and his marketing team) knew this movie was coming out and we said, 'Hey, who would best to enjoy being here for this movie?' It would be the seniors from Foxboro and the surrounding towns, and they are so excited to be here,” he said. “Seniors got to be treated like they are stars coming to a Hollywood premiere and our team did a really nice job making them feel welcomed.”