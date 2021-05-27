As the area emerges from the pandemic, many communities are hosting Memorial Day activities and events this weekend, though some will still be virtual.
Here is the breakdown by community:
ATTLEBORO
The improving virus picture came too late to plan an in-person ceremony, Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle said, prompting a second virtual ceremony.
It will be recorded and broadcast on local cable TV access station DoubleACS the morning of Memorial Day, Monday.
The ceremony will include recorded speeches by local, state and national elected officials; a list of those from Attleboro who were killed in action will be read; the Coastline Chorus out of Rhode Island will perform along with the Attleboro High School Choir; and the high school band will play the national anthem.
As is the case every year, about 3,600 flags are being placed on the graves of veterans in six cemeteries across the city by volunteers from veterans groups, fraternal organizations such as the Masons and Elks, the Daughters of the American Revolution and high schools.
Also, with the help of many, a field of U.S. flags has been placed on the Memorial Common downtown at Pleasant and Park streets. Each of the 7,200 flags represents a name on the memorials there.
FOXBORO
As with Attleboro, restrictions on public gatherings were not lifted soon enough, and Memorial Day observances on the town common have been canceled for the second consecutive year.
Veterans from American Legion Post No. 93 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2626 have teamed up with Foxboro Cable Access to ensure those who served in uniform will not be forgotten, Veterans Agent Ally Rodriguez said.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Honor Guard units from the Legion and VFW posts will pay visits to Rockhill and St. Mary’s cemeteries, as well as the East Foxboro Memorial Square.
At Rockhill, there will be a rifle salute to honor the grave of David Gaffey, a 1974 Foxboro High School graduate and U.S. Army veteran who died last December at age 64.
The rifle salute will be repeated at St. Mary’s Cemetery, at the gravesite of Harold Donnelly, a 1959 Boston College graduate, Marine Corps veteran and longtime member of the Foxboro Housing Authority. He died in May 2011 at age 81.
Both Gaffey and Donnelly had served as past commanders of Post No. 93.
Veterans will then proceed to the East Foxboro square for a final salute at the veterans memorial there.
In a virtual recreation of the “Roll Call of the Dead,” a tradition during the town’s Memorial Day observances, local cable TV will broadcast a scroll of photos and biographical information on local veterans who have died in the past year. It also beginns at 11 a.m. Monday.
Legion and VFW members along with local Scout troops placed American flags at the graves of local veterans.
To pay tribute to fallen heroes this Memorial Day weekend, Patriot Place is displaying more than 2,000 U.S. flags throughout the venue.
During a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, at a flag garden planted in the plaza adjacent to Red Robin overlooking Gillette Stadium, Rodriguez and Patriot Place Vice President and General Manager Brian Earley will lay a wreath in memory of servicemen and women who have been lost in the line of duty.
The flag garden consists of about 300 flags, each planted in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
MANSFIELD
Due to the virus restrictions while planning for Memorial Day, it was decided to have a virtual ceremony prerecorded with special segments to be aired on Mansfield Cable Access at 10 a.m. Monday, Veterans Agent Michael Raymond said. It will be replayed periodically.
The annual display of flags on the town common continues, however.
NORFOLK
There will be a ceremony at 8 a.m Monday at the town cemetery on Main Street, Veterans Agent Bill Conklin said.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Day ceremonies will feature several speakers, a car parade and color guards from the National Guard, the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings said.
Observances will begin at Barrows Park across from town hall and the site of the town’s memorials to those who served in Korea, Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm.
Speakers will include World War II veteran Caster Salemi, the town’s oldest war veteran, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, town council President Keith Lapointe and retired Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Steve Travers, a local native.
Kevin Poirier, former state representative and retired town clerk, will perform his traditional reading of the order of Gen. John Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union veterans organization, establishing Memorial Day as a holiday in 1868.
The car parade will proceed to Mt. Hope and St. Mary’s cemeteries to lay a wreath on the grave of Pvt. Own McGar, a North Attleboro native who was awarded the Medal of Honor for “gallantry in action” in Montana in 1876 during the Indian Wars. McGar died in 1921.
NORTON
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a parade this year, but Norton VFW Post 8049 will be conducting Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday on the town common. The post is also going to dedicate POW chairs to all four schools in Norton with a brief ceremony and presentation to the school committee.
PLAINVILLE
Plainridge Park Casino on Sunday is hosting the Rolling Thunder’s New England chapters for their annual “Ride for Freedom.”
The motorcycle chapters for 32 years have attended a Memorial Day rally in Washington, but those plans were scrapped due to COVID.
Instead, Rolling Thunder chapters across the country are holding regional events, and the eight New England chapters will meet outdoors at Plainridge starting at 9 a.m. before heading out around noon to the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at Bicentennial Park at Battleship Cove in Fall River.
The “Ride for Freedom” will run through Plainville, North Attleboro, Attleboro, and Rehoboth, from Plainridge down Route 1 to Route 106 East, down Route 152 South to Route 118 South.
Area residents are encouraged to line the route with flags to cheer the cyclists on.
Non-motorcycle riders are welcome to join the ceremony in Fall River, which is expected to start about 3 p.m.
Rolling Thunder’s mission is to make sure all American POWs/MIAs are never forgotten.
REHOBOTH
This year’s Memorial Day parade is cancelled, but there will be a ceremony beginning about 11:40 a.m. Monday at the Redway Plain gazebo, followed by a dedication for fallen veterans, Veterans Agent Jake Kramer said. The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Band will perform.
SEEKONK
Seekonk Veterans Council and the Seekonk Department of Veterans Services will hold a Memorial Day weekend ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Seekonk Veterans Memorial Park at 410 Newman Ave. (Route 152).
The ceremony can be viewed on local cable TV and live streamed online by Channel 9.
Featured will be resident Margie Rieske reading one of her patriotic poems, and, for the first time in Seekonk, the 215th Army Band’s Music Performance Team Liberty, according to Veterans Agent James LaFlame.
WRENTHAM
A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday on the town common.
Services will feature brief speeches, including one from Ray Rose, who spearheaded the new Gulf War Memorial, a roll call by the American Legion, an honor guard rifle salute, and a wreath laying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.