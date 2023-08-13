The state’s annual tax-free holiday made for a busy weekend for area shoppers, many of whom waited specifically for Saturday and Sunday to make their wanted and needed purchases minus the 6.25 percent sales tax.
While the tax-free weekend did include some exemptions — most retail items for personal use could not exceed $2,500 — there were plenty of deals to be found.
Kathy Zorotheos of Taunton tried mattress after mattress at the Raymour & Flanagan Outlet in North Attleboro on Saturday before finding the one she wanted, but it was time well spent and planned.
“(The tax-free weekend) was one of my deciding factors to spend all day in a store,” Zorotheos said. “It’s a blessing. I came in for a recliner and I think I’m going out with a recliner and a new mattress.”
Other Raymour & Flanagan customers, including Paul and Pam Duffy of Rehoboth, came prepared with a tape measure to ensure their new couch would fit the desired space in their home. The new furniture was necessary after the couple’s cats had ruined their old sofa.
Without the sales tax, the Caid three-piece sectional couch with a chaise lounge the Duffys had their eye on gave them a savings of $112.
“We’re even thinking of looking for a kitchen table,” Pam Duffy said, pleased by the savings.
Across the street, Best Buy was teeming with customers selecting purchases from iPhone accessories to new household necessities. In the kitchen appliances section, sales associates busily helped customers finalize their purchases while other families browsed refrigerators and stoves. One LG electric oven range was priced at $1,299.99; had it been purchased with the sales tax, another $81 would have been added to the total.
Mike Paquette of Attleboro, who also owns Paquette’s Fuel, was accompanied by his stepson, Ryan Gallant of Attleboro, who had just purchased a laptop for his upcoming first year at the Community College of Rhode Island. The two men were also taking the time to browse through the TVs.
“Usually, we try to buy big things” over the tax-free weekend, Paquette said.
But it wasn’t just the larger stores where shoppers were finding desirable deals. At Attleboro Jewelers, owner Nancy Young allowed customers to pre-select items ahead of time, then purchase them during the weekend in order to get their savings.
As a result, customers arrived in droves throughout Saturday morning and afternoon, with Young expecting another busy day Sunday.
“It’s been very good today,” Young said of the Saturday foot traffic in the store. “Some people even did their Christmas shopping.”
The tax-free holiday, first implemented in the state in 2004, became permanent in 2018 so as to boost small business sales around the state. In August 2009, Massachusetts’ sales tax rose from 5 percentto its current 6.25 percent in order to address a severe budget deficit.