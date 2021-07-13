Sweatt Beach, the popular town facility on Lake Pearl in Wrentham, has had to close 10 times this summer season due to rainy weather.
“It is a very unusual beach year,” said Wrentham Recreation Director Jeff Plympton, who added that normally rain closes the beach just four or five times a year.
“We are only about halfway through our season,” he said. “We are looking for sunny days ahead and finishing up the beach season strong.”
Plympton said his department has also been impacted by the weather in other ways.
“The wet weather has increased the workload for our maintenance department. Not only does the rain knock us off the fields but it also takes twice as long to repair the fields,” he said. “It is tough to catch up on all the mowing because of the days we can’t mow with all of this rain. “
As one of the rainiest Julys on record continues, a good part of the summer has pretty much been a washout, curtailing area recreation activities at beaches, pools and fields.
“I can’t recall the last time Wrentham had experienced this much rain,” Plympton said.
Just over 7 1/4 inches of rain has been recorded this month in Attleboro, according to the city water department. That sum already ranks sixth highest in the record books for July.
The month typically sees about 3 1/2 inches, and the record of 9.59 inches, set in 1938, could easily be eclipsed.
Over a five-day stretch that included the wet Fourth of July weekend, Attleboro saw 3.83 inches of rain, Mansfield 3.7 inches, and Norton 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
“I don’t recall this much rain but the temperatures have been fine for both pool and beachgoers to still come out,” North Attleboro Recreation Director Steven Carvalho said. “We have great attendance at all the programs along with the pool and beaches.
“On warmer days it’s very busy and wonderful to see all the activity. On the days when it’s raining it does drop, however we still get visitors.”
North’s fields are at least green.
“No issue for the fields. They look great and I can’t thank the staff and the leagues enough for all their efforts,” Carvalho said.
Coming out of the pandemic, rain is probably the last thing people wanted to see as they made plans to get outside for get-togethers with family and friends, attend reunions and weddings, and dine al fresco at their favorite restaurants.
Roadwork that is so common in the summer months has also been affected.
Work that had been scheduled last weekend on East Street and Forbes Boulevard in Mansfield was cancelled due to a rainy forecast.
Nearly 4,000 Attleboro area homes and businesses lost electricity as Tropical Storm Elsa swept through Southeastern New England Friday, but the area weathered the storm relatively well, other than some power failures and minor flooding.
Attleboro received nearly 3 inches of rain from that storm alone, the city water department said.
The wet weather has been coupled with much cooler than normal temperatures this month.
With area highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, Tuesday was over 10 degrees cooler than normal for the date.
At least the drought that state officials had declared this spring is essentially over.
And while residents are finding themselves cutting their lawns more often, they are at least green and not the brown usually seen this time of year.
There are rays of hope, and sunshine, in the forecast, however. Humid weather was forecast for Wednesday and highs around 80. There is a possibility of rain at night, though.
Thursday should hit the upper 80s, with mostly sunny skies, meteorologists said.
“A more typical summer type pattern emerges mid to late in the week,” the National Weather Service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.