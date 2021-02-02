The area was spared the heavy snowfall other parts of the state received but the long-lasting and gusty storm did result in some school and other delays and knocked down trees and limbs that blocked roads and caused power failures.
The snowfall in The Sun Chronicle area varied as much as it did in the rest of the state, with 3.25 inches measured in Attleboro and 7.6 inches recorded to the north in Foxboro by Tuesday morning.
The storm dumped 3 inches of snow in Mansfield, 3.5 inches next door in Norton, and 4 inches in Rehoboth. Franklin received 9.5 inches, the National Weather Service in Norton reported.
The amounts of snow were reduced in places where sleet and rain fell later Monday into early Tuesday.
The area was in a band of weather between heavier snow in the north and western parts of the state with colder temperatures, and a zone of mostly rain on Cape Cod with temperatures above freezing.
The high temperature was 33 degrees Monday and the low was 21, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
Despite strong wind gusts Monday night, there were no widespread and lasting power failures as feared.
In Attleboro, 361 customers lost power. Elsewhere, 932 were out in Franklin, 83 in Wrentham, and 33 in Foxboro Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to National Grid.
In Norfolk, 150 lost their electricity Monday night, Eversource said.
In Attleboro, trees and limbs were reported down Monday night on Highland Avenue (Route 123) at Washington Street (Route 1), where two lanes were blocked for a time.
In Wrentham, two trees were reported down on Elysium Street, a tree fell on Chestnut Street at Acorn Road, and a large limb landed on Madison Street.
Norton had a tree fall on Old Taunton Avenue, and Foxboro on Neponset Avenue.
The heavy, wet snow resulted in calls Tuesday morning to police and fire officials to investigate low-hanging or downed power lines.
The weather forced some local communities to delay the start of classes Tuesday morning.
There was a two-hour delay in Mansfield for in-person and remote classes. North Attleboro schools had remote classes only. Plainville schools were delayed an hour and Norfolk had remote classes only.
Courts in Attleboro, Taunton and Wrentham as well as the rest of the state opened one hour late.
The state's mass COVID-19 vaccination program at Gillette Stadium ramped up again Tuesday after Monday's storm disruption. The program returned to regular hours after some appointments were changed and vaccinations were curtailed early Monday, according to CIC Health, which runs the site and another at Fenway Park.
The amounts of snow in the area were far less than the foot or more that fell in communities in western Massachusetts and north of Boston.
It was also far less than the “Snow Blitz” of Feb. 1 and 2 in 2015, when between a foot and 2 feet of snow fell on top of a foot that came down during a storm Jan. 26 and 27, according to the National Weather Service.
And those hoping for an early spring may have their wishes dashed by Punxsutawney Phil. The Pennsylvania groundhog emerged from his burrow Tuesday and saw his shadow, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter.
The Groundhog Day festivities at Gobbler’s Knob were shared virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. A member of Phil’s “inner circle” noted the uniqueness of the past year and another predicted a wonderful, bright spring.
“People have been referencing Groundhog Day. It has felt like at times we're all living the same day over and over again,” one of the members said. “Groundhog Day also shows us that the monotony ends. The cycle will be broken.”
Freezing drizzle was forecast overnight Tuesday with some roadway icing early Wednesday as temperatures were expected to drop into the upper 20s.
During the day Wednesday, the forecast calls for a slight chance of snow with high temperatures near 35 degrees.
It turns warmer and sunny on Thursday, with high temperatures near 38 degrees before dipping to about 20 degrees at night.
There is a chance of rain and snow on Friday morning before turning to rain with high temperatures near 44 degrees during the afternoon.
