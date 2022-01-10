With bitter cold temperatures forecast for Tuesday, state and local fire officials are urging residents to avoid fire and carbon monoxide hazards and to plan for emergencies.
The warnings come after a series of local fires and a deadly fire Sunday in New York City that was sparked by a space heater. The apartment blaze killed 17 people, including eight children.
Fortunately, no one has been seriously injured in any of the recent area fires. But in February 2020, six people suffered smoke inhalation in a fire in North Attleboro that was started by a space heater.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said space heaters should always be kept far away from flammable material, such as bed spreads or curtains.
Fire officials say the space heaters should never be left unattended and should be plugged directly into the wall socket and not an extension cord or power strip.
Coleman knows a couple of the paramedics who responded to the New York City fire and spoke to them Sunday after the blaze.
“That was a tragic, tragic event,” Coleman said.
In addition to the space heater, officials say the fire and smoke was allowed to spread because a door on the apartment was left open and many did not react quickly to fire alarms sounding.
Residents should always evacuate at the sound of a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm and shut doors.
“You should always keep your bedroom door closed at night,” Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said, adding that closed door can keep fires and smoke from spreading quickly.
During the winter months, firefighters often see fires started by candles, heating systems or chimneys.
Candles should never be left unattended and chimneys should be cleaned an inspected annually by a licensed sweep, Desrosiers said.
Ovens should never be used to heat a room. Keeping the oven door open will keep the heating element working and could lead it to malfunction and cause a fire.
“Ovens are not designed to heat a house,” Desrosiers said.
Residents should also have an emergency escape plan in the event of a fire and practice different scenarios, officials say.
As part of the plan, residents should designate a place to meet outside their home.
“One of the first things we ask when we get to a fire is is everybody out,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
If everyone is out, Lachance said, fire extinguishing efforts can start immediately but otherwise firefighters start with search operations.
“A meeting place in the front yard or by the mailbox is good. That way we can see everybody when we roll up to the fire,” Coleman said.
After snowstorms, another time saver is clearing about three feet around fire hydrants near your home.
“It saves us a lot of time. If we don’t have to dig out a fire hydrant we can get right to work extinguishing the fire,” Desrosiers said.
Modern homes are constructed to keep fires from spreading through walls or void spaces and smoke alarms are wired to all activate even if only one detects smoke, according to fire officials.
Unlike modern homes, older homes built before codes changed have void spaces in the walls. The spaces allow fires to spread from the basement all the way up to the roof.
Large apartment buildings are equipped with sprinkler systems, fire safety doors and have piping in hallways firefighters use to connect their hoses.
But the most important way to avoid serious injury, fire official say, is early detection through working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are your first line of defense,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
The alarms should be installed on every floor and tested monthly to be sure they’re working properly, he said.
If an alarm is ‘chirping,’ the battery power is likely low and the battery should be replaced immediately. Alarms older than 10 years should be replaced, Ostroskey said.
Carbon monoxide is colorless, tasteless and odorless and is one of the leading killers in fires.
Fireplaces, wood stoves, and pellet stoves should also be used safely and the damper should be opened before lighting a fire.
Only dry, seasoned wood should be burned and flammable liquids should never be used to start the fire.
Like space heaters, there should be a three-foot “circle of safety” around a fireplace or stove free of anything that can burn.
Ashes from wood stoves or fireplaces should be shoveled into a metal bucket with a metal lid and placed outside on the ground away from a building.
