Last summer, state and local recreation departments and officials were feeling the heat when it came to staffing public pools and beaches with lifeguards — positions that have been a challenge to fill in recent years.
“We were only able to open the Spatcher and Briggs Pool due to not being able to hire enough lifeguards,” said Tim Killion, program director for Attleboro Recreation.
That’s two out of three pools in the city.
This year, though, officials are getting a jump on the coming season.
For example, the Attleboro Recreation Department held lifeguard certification training late last summer.
“Last year we actually paid for young people to become certified in August to help us with the lifeguard shortage this summer,” Killion said, noting five candidates were recruited and certified. “We continually adjust recruiting strategies year-to-year and started earlier in recruiting guards for the upcoming summer. Normally, we begin to recruit after Jan. 1.”
“We are always looking at different ways to attract qualified candidates,” Killion added. “The pay is increased year after year.”
Starting pay is $14.50 per hour in Attleboro.
Killion points to a few reasons why it’s been difficult getting lifeguards.
“It generally costs approximately $400 to become certified. Many kids do not have disposable income to spend on this,” Killion said. “It’s easier for them, with the rise of minimum wage, to obtain a job in retail or fast food and receive comparable or higher wages.”
Those other jobs also carry less responsibility, he noted.
Killion said the city’s goal is to hire 26 lifeguards for the summer, up from last year’s 21, which will allow the Twin Village pool to open along with the other two.
To date, 24 lifeguards have been hired.
Spatcher is a state-owned pool, Attleboro owns the other two.
To work as a lifeguard you must be at least 16 years old and have certification, which is offered through the American Red Cross and local YMCAs.
In Norton, recreation staff are looking for lifeguards for the town pool at Leonard Park.
In North Attleboro, Erin Mastalerz of the parks and recreation office said several people had already signed up for lifeguard training to work at the World War II Memorial Pool behind town hall. Training starts the end of this week.
“This is the usual time frame we look to hire summer staff,” Mastalerz said. “We have staff returning and have candidates to interview over the next week or two.”
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation has been offering bonuses of up to $1,000 to qualified lifeguards to staff pools and beaches. An early sign-on bonus of $500 was offered to candidates who committed to being a lifeguard by March 27.
That bonus was in addition to DCR’s $500 retention bonus for lifeguards who continue to work for the department through the end of the season.
DCR has also raised the hourly rate for lifeguards to between $21 and $26, depending on position and certifications.
Last year’s starting rate was $20.
The agency also offers free training classes and certification to those who commit to DCR summer employment.
“Every year the agency recruits hundreds of lifeguards to provide a watchful eye on recreational swimmers, and by offering the new early sign-on bonus, we are seeking to jump start that process from years past,” Acting DCR Commissioner Stephanie Cooper said.