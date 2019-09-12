State Sen. Becca Rausch has put an end to speculation she might run for Congress next year.
Rausch, D-Needham, has issued a statement saying she wants to stay in the state Senate, even if U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy’s seat in Washington becomes available.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, has been mulling a run for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Ed Markey.
Rausch is only in the first year of her first term at the Statehouse, but has been mentioned, along with several others, as possible candidates for Kennedy’s seat. She originally said her prime issues overlap with work in Congress, but now says she is staying put.
“I’m staying right here in the state Senate, where I will continue to be an effective agent of positive change for the residents of the district and the Commonwealth at large,” she said in the statement, issued Wednesday night.
Much of Rausch’s state Senate district overlaps with Kennedy’s congressional district.
Her district includes the local towns of Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville, North Attleboro and half of Attleboro.
Other local politicians who have been mentioned as potential congressional candidates include state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk.
Kennedy has said he will make a decision about running for Senate in a few weeks.
