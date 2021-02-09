State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, has filed a series of bills aimed at election reform.
Rausch’s proposals include making Election Day a holiday in Massachusetts, moving the state primary date to June, modernizing the central voter registry, and requiring all presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns in order to appear on a state ballot.
Rausch earlier this year filed a bill to expand the vote-by-mail system that was implemented last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also filed legislation for the Local Option Ranked Choice Voting Act, allowing municipalities to adopt the voting option through local ordinance or ballot initiative.
“My progressive and practical election policy package will give Bay Staters what they want and deserve: robust voting reforms that advance equity, access, and modernization,” said Rausch. “These half-dozen bills provide sorely needed upgrades to our antiquated voting systems and forward-thinking updates to our election laws that uplift voters across the commonwealth.”
Rausch represents the Senate’s Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District, which includes part of Attleboro along with Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham.
