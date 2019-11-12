State Sen. Becca Rausch is trying to make good on her campaign promise to tackle some of the state’s messiest problems.
Rausch, D-Needham, has proposed a bill that would require new public buildings to include a semi-private diaper changing area that men or women could use to clean up their babies.
The senator said Tuesday that she and her husband have noticed that there are often changing stations inside women’s restrooms, but not men’s rooms.
This can leave men with fewer options for changing diapers while away from home, forcing them to resort to the backs of cars or floors.
She said one man told her he changed a diaper on a bar.
“It’s a simple bill that would solve a difficult problem,” she said.
Providing changing stations that men can use would only cost a few hundreds dollars each and would bring equity to families, she said.
“This is really an old relic from the days when moms were the ones who changed diapers,” she said.
“Men are often stranded, looking for a changing station,” Rausch added.
The bill would not necessarily require the changing stations in restrooms. Rausch said there could be a semi-private space either parent could use.
It would apply to new public buildings and places of public accommodation, or those that undergo major renovations.
The bill was recently the subject of a public hearing by the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.
Rausch said it was her impression the bill was well received and she has gotten a lot of positive response. She said it appears the bill is headed for passage.
There is another bill pending at the Statehouse that would provide diapers to low-income families and she is hoping the two measures can be combined into a “diaper package.”
