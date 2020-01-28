Former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson went to the Statehouse this week to drum up support for a sexual harassment bill that has garnered little attention this far.
Some area lawmakers said they were unfamiliar with the bill, which would prohibit non-disclosure agreements when sexual harassment complaints are settled.
Critics contend the agreements protect the identities of those who repeatedly harass co-workers.
Carlson herself had to agree to a non-disclosure pact in her sexual harassment complaint against former Fox head Roger Ailes. She was one of several woman who complained about him.
She went to the Statehouse in Boston to throw her support behind the bill filed by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, whose district includes the Attleboro area, is a co-sponsor of the measure.
She said the bill would allow sexual harassment victims to request confidentiality, but not the abuser. It would also prohibit the use of taxpayer money to settle complaints against state officials.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he did not meet with Carlson but supports the ban on mandatory non-disclosure agreements.
“We should not be silencing workers or victims anywhere, ever, period,” he said.
The bill has been pending in committee and there is no schedule yet for bringing it forward.
Local members of the House said they need to learn more about the bill but support the concept.
