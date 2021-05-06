You can now get a COVID-19 shot during your milk-and-eggs run.
Stop & Shop announced Thursday that over 250 of its in-store pharmacies, including those in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro and Seekonk, are now offering walk-in vaccinations to anyone over the age of 18.
The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at Stop & Shops on Route 1 in South Attleboro, Pleasant Street in Attleboro, Route 140 in Foxboro and Route 1 in North Attleboro.
Customers can get the Moderna vaccine, which requires two separate shots, at stores off Route 106 in Mansfield and on Route 6 in Seekonk.
Customers can still schedule an appointment in advance stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy.
Getting a vaccine depends on supply levels at each store, according to the Quincy-based company.
CVS and Walmart pharmacies also began accepting walk-ins Wednesday.
Meanwhile, officials have announced that six of the state’s mass vaccination sites, but not Gillette Stadium, will begin giving shots without an appointment on Monday.
