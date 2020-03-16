Stores and shopping venues in the Attleboro area are cutting back on hours, including Stop & Shop and Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro, due to the coronavirus.
The hours for the mall off Route 1 are being temporarily modified, representatives announced Monday.
Effective Tuesday, mall hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Each store or restaurant’s operating hours may vary, and customers and patrons are urged to check their individual websites for the latest information.
As of now, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Wrentham is maintaining its regular hours.
Both malls are owned by Simon Properties and have been undergoing thorough cleaning, the company said.
Providence Place Mall has shut down completely.
Many stores, including national and international chains, have been curtailing hours or closing completely.
Stop & Shop has adjusted hours to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at most stores. That began Monday and will remain until further notice.
The step was taken, the Quincy-based store said, to allow more time for workers to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve customers.
However, to protect older customers given the coronavirus outbreak, Stop & Shop says it will set aside special hours for shoppers 60 and over.
Beginning Thursday, March 19, all Stop & Shop stores will be open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. for that age group, the grocery chain said.
Walmart said its 24-hour stores will now be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
Dollar General stores, including in North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk, are closing an hour earlier than usual to allow employees to clean and restock store shelves. Also, the first hour the stores are open is being geared to senior citizen customers.
Apple and Nike stores have all closed. There is a Nike store at the Wrentham mall.
