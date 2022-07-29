Those brown lawns surrounding homes are not the only sign of the ongoing drought in the area.
Those overseeing recreational fields, golf courses and farms are also struggling to keep the grass somewhat green and crops watered.
Flint Farm in Mansfield has faced an uphill battle with the weather for its produce, including fruit and vegetables.
“Flint Farm certainly hopes for rain,” owner Mary Lisk said. “However, we do have a watering system for crops.”
The 150-acre farm helps organize the Mansfield Market, a spin-off of the former farmers market held Saturdays in the town hall parking lot.
“The market isn’t affected as it is now Mansfield Market with a variety of vendors and only one other farm,” Lisk said.
Flint Farm has been in town since 1868 and is now run by the sixth generation of the Flint family.
The area’s recreational fields, which see heavy use in the summer, are being strained by the lack of rain.
Wrentham has two large sports complexes that are irrigated, the Rice Recreation Complex off Shears Street and Sweatt Fields on Randall Road.
“It has certainly been a challenge to make sure the fields are meeting the needs for safety and aesthetically,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Plympton said by email. “Without Mother Nature helping this cause, no amount of irrigation can withstand the constant beatdown the sun provides. But, we are praying for some rain of substance which will certainly help with our maintenance of turf.”
Plympton said he has been working with town water officials to at least have some areas look “fairly decent.”
It’s been so dry there’s a threat of mulch and brush fires, and Seekonk firefighters helped battle a brush fire in neighboring Barrington, R.I., Thursday.
July, which ends Sunday, has seen just 1.74 inches of rain for a month that typically gets about 4 inches, Attleboro Water Department records show.
It’s quite a turnaround from last summer when July saw just over 10 inches — a record for the month.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux says outdoor water restrictions have been urgently needed as the city is experiencing a water supply “crisis.”
All Attleboro reservoirs remain below the end of July five-year average, water officials say.
City officials continue to remind residents about the dire need to conserve water.
The outdoor water restrictions prohibit sprinklers. Outdoor water use of any kind is not permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This includes handheld watering; washing cars, buildings, or driveways; watering of gardens; filling of pools, kiddie pools, kiddie sprinklers and slip-and-slides.
Water uses considered essential are allowed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. They include the production of food and fiber, maintenance of livestock, and meeting the core functions of a business. That includes, for example, irrigation by golf courses to maintain tees and greens, or by plant nurseries to maintain stock.
“Compliance really hasn’t gotten any better, and we still get daily reports of people irrigating during hours that they shouldn’t be, as well as using underground sprinklers which they shouldn’t be doing at all,” Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said. “Our crews see this themselves while they are out in the field doing their daily work as well.”
Police have issued about 50 warnings and one citation since July 18, Chief Kyle Heagney said. Most were for sprinklers at homes and one was for the filling of a pool.
Those who violate the restrictions can be fined from $25 to $200 depending on the number of offenses.
The region has been under a significant drought the last several weeks, prompting area water departments such as Attleboro to intensify their outdoor restrictions.
Heroux has ordered city departments to stop watering athletic fields and parks if the supply comes from the city’s reservoirs. If the supply comes from wells, it’s allowed.
On top of everything, another heat wave is possible next week and little rain in the forecast.
Friday hit a high of 92 at 3 p.m., with a high wind gust of 28 mph at 4 p.m., the city water department said. The weekend should be less humid and not as hot, meteorologists said.
Ninety-degree weather is expected for the middle of next week and the thermometer may top off around 100 toward the end of the week, meteorologists said.
The summer’s first heat wave last week nearly ran six days.
With the exception of one day at 89 degrees, the thermometer hit 90.