Survivors had a chance to shine a spotlight on the issue of domestic violence Friday night as they stepped down a runway to raise awareness and share their stories.
The Love Life Now Foundation hosted its fifth annual Empowerment Fashion and Trunk Show for Domestic Violence Awareness at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton. The event was emceed by Maria DoCanto and Craig Martin, and featured 10 models — half male and half female — all either survivors or people who lost family members to domestic violence.
For Kishana Smith, 32, of Attleboro walking in the show as one of the models was empowering.
“Today I’m walking to celebrate all that I’ve made it through and the fact that my head is still lifted high and I know who I am, and everything that I’ve healed through,” Smith said. “Tonight’s fundraiser, Empowerment Fashion Show, for me, it’s a celebration of my life. It’s a celebration of the healing journey and where I am today.”
Smith, who is originally from Jamaica, completed three walks in the fashion show — twice wearing outfits by Rochelle Wilson-Goggans of New Destiny Fashions in Avon, and another wearing sportswear with the Love Life Now logo on it.
Smith, who works as the program manager at the Massachusetts Women of Color Network, said seeing both men and women represented among the domestic violence survivors is a powerful statement in itself.
“Abuse can happen to anyone. It could happen to a neighbor, it could happen to a coworker, and so we’re here showing what it could look like, and that we are still standing, despite the many trials that we’ve been through,” Smith said
The Love Life Now Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports survivors of domestic violence through year-round initiatives and by providing direct assistance to programs that aid survivors.
After the event, Lovern Gordon, founder and president of the foundation and a domestic violence survivor herself, said she was elated to be back in person for the live fashion show and fundraiser after a pandemic-related hiatus.
“We were worried about whether or not folks were going to show up since last year was a virtual show due to the pandemic. We didn’t know what to expect and when co-organizer/emcee Craig Martin came and said that we have a full house and more people are still coming that made my heart full,” Gordon said.
Gordon said she enjoyed watching the models walk in their truth.
“It’s hard for people to get to the other side of abuse and when they get to the other side and to be able to be in the space where they feel like they’ve overcome so much, and to stand in confidence to be able to walk in that truth, it is something else. I couldn’t be happier,” Gordon said.
Corey Phinney, 45, of Cumberland, who was one of the male models, works in Wrentham. He is a survivor of sexual abuse and domestic violence.
“We need to end domestic abuse. It’s sad but we see it more and more, especially during the pandemic, it got worse. You can see that everywhere,” Phinney said.
Phinney said the Love Life Now Foundation has been an important way for him to be able to give back and help others. Phinney is especially interesting in helping other men who have experienced domestic violence find their voices because men are often reluctant to share what happened to them with others.
“We are here to show people we are survivors and walking in our truth. You never know in the audience who’s affected by it, who may be touched by it, you just don’t know until afterward,” Phinney said.
Michael Merline of Foxboro attended the event to support the cause because he is a friend of Phinney.
“When Corey invited me, I didn’t hesitate. This was my first time but not my last,” said Merline. “Seeing all the models walk, I felt very good because the models are ‘sur-thrivers,’ instead of survivors, continuing with their lives in a very positive way.”