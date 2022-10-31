Survivors had a chance to shine a spotlight on the issue of domestic violence Friday night as they stepped down a runway to raise awareness and share their stories.

The Love Life Now Foundation hosted its fifth annual Empowerment Fashion and Trunk Show for Domestic Violence Awareness at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton. The event was emceed by Maria DoCanto and Craig Martin, and featured 10 models — half male and half female — all either survivors or people who lost family members to domestic violence.